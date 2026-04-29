Europe Gift Card Market Set to Reach US$121.7 Billion by 2032 Driven by Digital Adoption | Persistence Market Research

Europe Gift Card Market

E gift cards hold 68.3% share in 2025, driven by instant delivery, easy personalization, and seamless online and in store redemption.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe gift card market is experiencing steady growth as consumers and businesses increasingly adopt flexible and convenient gifting solutions. Gift cards have evolved from traditional physical vouchers to sophisticated digital products that offer personalization, ease of use, and seamless integration with modern payment systems. Across Europe, changing consumer behavior, rising digitalization, and the growing popularity of cashless transactions are driving strong demand for gift cards across retail, hospitality, and corporate sectors.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the Europe gift card market size is likely to be valued at US$75.4 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$121.7 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2032, driven by convenience, personalization, and digital adoption. Digital e gift cards are particularly popular due to instant delivery, easy redemption, and integration with mobile wallets.

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Growing Popularity of Digital Gift Cards

Digital transformation is playing a major role in reshaping the Europe gift card market. E gift cards are gaining widespread adoption due to their ability to be delivered instantly through email or mobile applications. Consumers increasingly prefer digital options for last minute gifting and online shopping experiences. Retailers and service providers are integrating e gift cards with mobile wallets and apps, making redemption more convenient. The shift toward digital gifting is also supported by increasing smartphone penetration and widespread internet access across European countries.

Convenience and Personalization Driving Demand

One of the key reasons behind the growing popularity of gift cards is the convenience they offer. Gift cards eliminate the need for physical shopping and allow recipients to choose products or services according to their preferences. This flexibility makes them a preferred gifting option for various occasions such as birthdays, holidays, and corporate rewards. Personalization is another important factor contributing to market growth. Companies now offer customized gift cards with personalized messages, branding, and tailored experiences.

Rising Adoption in Corporate and Retail Sectors

The corporate sector is increasingly using gift cards as incentives, employee rewards, and promotional tools. Organizations prefer gift cards due to their versatility, ease of distribution, and ability to cater to diverse employee preferences. Corporate gifting programs are contributing significantly to the overall market expansion. In the retail sector, gift cards are widely used to drive customer acquisition and loyalty.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• E-gift Cards

• Physical Cards

By Functional Attribute

• Closed Loop

• Universal Accepted Open Loop

• E-gifting

By Industry Vertical

• Retail

• Corporate Institutions

By Merchant

• Restaurants

• Discount Stores

• Coffee Shops

• Departmental Stores

• Grocery Store/Food Supermarkets

• Entertainment

• Others

By Country

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Germany

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Country Wise Market Trends

The United Kingdom represents one of the largest markets for gift cards in Europe due to high consumer spending and strong adoption of digital payment solutions. The presence of major retail chains and online platforms further supports market growth.

Germany and France are also key markets driven by increasing digitalization and growing acceptance of cashless transactions. In these countries, both physical and digital gift cards are widely used across retail and corporate sectors.

Southern European countries such as Italy and Spain are witnessing gradual growth as digital infrastructure improves and consumer awareness increases. Eastern European markets are emerging as potential growth areas due to expanding retail networks and rising disposable incomes.

Technological Advancements and Integration

Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the functionality and appeal of gift cards. Integration with mobile wallets, contactless payment systems, and online platforms is making gift cards more accessible and user friendly. Features such as balance tracking, instant redemption, and secure transactions are improving overall customer experience.

Challenges in the Gift Card Market

Despite strong growth prospects, the Europe gift card market faces certain challenges. Fraud and misuse of gift cards remain a concern, particularly in digital transactions. Companies need to invest in robust security measures to protect consumers and maintain trust. Another challenge is the potential for unused or partially used gift cards, which can impact customer satisfaction. Businesses are addressing this issue by offering flexible redemption options and extended validity periods. Regulatory compliance across different countries also adds complexity for companies operating in multiple markets. Adapting to varying regulations and consumer preferences requires strategic planning and investment.

Opportunities for Future Growth

The Europe gift card market offers significant growth opportunities driven by digital innovation and expanding applications. The increasing popularity of experiential gifting, such as travel, dining, and entertainment experiences, is creating new avenues for market expansion. Partnerships between retailers, financial institutions, and technology providers are enabling the development of innovative gift card solutions. Subscription based gift cards and multi brand platforms are gaining traction as consumers seek more flexible and diverse gifting options.

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Company Insights

✦ Starbucks Coffee Company

✦ American Express

✦ Apple Inc.

✦ Blackhawk Network

✦ PayPal

✦ Jigsaw Business Solutions

✦ Diggecard

✦ AMILON S.R.L.

✦ Under Armor Inc.

✦ Walmart Inc.

✦ Huuray A S

✦ Sephora USA Inc.

✦ Givex Corporation

Conclusion

The Europe gift card market is poised for sustained growth, driven by increasing digital adoption, consumer preference for convenient gifting solutions, and expanding applications across industries. With a projected market value of US$121.7 Billion by 2032, the industry presents significant opportunities for retailers, financial institutions, and technology providers.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the market landscape, companies that focus on innovation, personalization, and security will be well positioned to capture future growth. The integration of advanced technologies and the expansion of e gifting solutions are expected to further enhance the appeal of gift cards across Europe, making them an essential part of modern consumer and corporate ecosystems.

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