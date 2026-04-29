NLA Private Investigator Launches Drone-Assisted Process Server in Atlanta for Attorneys
NLA Private Investigators in Atlanta ask, "what happens when the suspect sees the process server coming?
The firm now deploys FAA Part 107-certified aerial reconnaissance before any ground-level service attempt. The operational sequence is straightforward: confirm the subject’s location from the air, verify approach conditions, then serve. The subject doesn’t get a chance to run because the ground approach doesn’t begin until aerial confirmation is complete.
What Failed Service Actually Costs
Most attorneys absorb failed service costs as overhead. The real damage runs deeper than the line items.
The hard costs are public record. Fulton County Superior Court charges $218 to file a general civil action and $223 for a divorce. Sheriff’s service runs $50 per defendant. Private process servers in Atlanta charge $80 to $170 per attempt depending on location and urgency, with rush and same-day service at a premium. A post-judgment filing in Fulton County costs $58. Across the metro, Cobb County’s total divorce filing and service fee is $268.50; Gwinnett County’s is $254.
Those are per-attempt figures. When a process server returns paperwork marked “unable to serve,” the attorney re-assigns service, prepares a continuance motion, and re-explains the delay to the client. If the defendant becomes aware that service is being attempted, evasion turns deliberate. Each subsequent attempt is harder and more expensive than the last. In family court matters with temporary protective orders or custody modifications, every week of delay can shift the procedural landscape against the filing party.
NLA Private Investigator treats the first attempt as the last attempt. The firm’s investigators use aerial mapping to confirm the subject’s location, document entry and exit patterns, and select the service window with the highest probability of contact. By the time a ground server approaches the door, the firm already knows the subject is inside.
How Aerial Reconnaissance Changes the Approach
NLA Private Investigator’s FAA Part 107-certified operators fly pre-service reconnaissance using aerial mapping technology. Orthomosaic maps of the service location identify escape routes, blind spots, and optimal approach vectors. Live overhead footage confirms whether the subject is present before the ground server commits to the approach.
For subjects who actively avoid service, repeated overflights at varied times reveal behavioral patterns. When does the subject leave? When do they return? Are they checking windows before answering the door? That intelligence turns a blind approach into a calculated one.
NLA Private Investigator’s principal has directed aerial surveillance operations covering over $1.3 billion in assets across Atlanta, Iraq, and Afghanistan. That experience informs how the firm calibrates altitude, flight path, and timing to maintain full visual coverage while staying outside the subject’s detection range.
All footage is time-stamped, GPS-tagged, AES-256 encrypted, and preserved under chain-of-custody protocol. Georgia courts accept this documentation under O.C.G.A. § 24-8-803.
Why a Licensed PI Firm Outperforms a Standalone Process Server
A certified process server operates under O.C.G.A. § 9-11-4.1. Their job is to deliver documents to a known address. When the subject isn’t at that address, their capability ends. They return the paperwork and the attorney starts over.
NLA Private Investigator operates under a different statutory track. The firm holds a GPBO license under O.C.G.A. § 43-38, which authorizes skip tracing, covert surveillance, digital investigation, and field-level locate operations. When a subject evades service, NLA Private Investigator doesn’t return the paperwork. The firm’s investigators pull Georgia public records, vehicle registration data, homestead exemption filings, and open-source intelligence to confirm the subject’s current location. Drone reconnaissance follows. Service runs in the same engagement with no handoff to a separate firm.
For attorneys managing multi-county cases, this distinction matters practically. GCPS-certified servers must file written notice with each county sheriff before serving there. A GPBO-licensed firm operates through court appointment under O.C.G.A. § 9-11-4 without those county notification requirements. NLA Private Investigator covers Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee counties in a single engagement.
Compliance and Admissibility
NLA Private Investigator conducts all drone operations under FAA Part 107, O.C.G.A. § 43-38, and O.C.G.A. § 16-11-62 (Georgia surveillance privacy law). No flights occur over private, enclosed, or protected airspace. All evidence meets admissibility standards for Georgia Superior Court, family court, and civil proceedings.
Start a Case Evaluation
Call NLA Private Investigator at 404-668-7554 for same-day service requests.
For non-urgent matters, submit a confidential intake at:
www.nlaprivateinvestigator.com/process-server-atlanta-ga
About NLA Private Investigator
NLA Private Investigator (GPBO License #PDSC001824) is a licensed Atlanta-based investigative agency with over 60 years of combined experience. Services include litigation support, process service, infidelity and custody investigations, TSCM bug sweeps, skip tracing, missing persons, and surveillance statewide. Member of GAPPI and ASIS International. All evidence is court-admissible and chain-of-custody documented.
www.nlaprivateinvestigator.com
Media Contact
NLA Private Investigator | Atlanta, Georgia
GPBO License #PDSC001824
www.nlaprivateinvestigator.com
Tieron Spear
NLA Private Investigator
+1 404-668-7554
email us here
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