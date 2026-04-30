Paywint Secures Strategic Partnerships & Expands Business Network Following Successful Participation at Money20/20 Asia

Paywint meeting with Fiserv at Money20/20 Asia Paywint at Startup & Investor Stage Paywint near dLocal booth at Money20/20 Asia

Paywint held 300+ meetings and connected with partners from 80+ countries at Money20/20 Asia 2026, accelerating global fintech partnerships and expansion.

The event allowed us to build meaningful partnerships and demonstrate our platform capabilities. We are committed to turning these connections into measurable growth and long-term business value.” — Dr. Saheer Nelli

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paywint had three splendid business days at the very recently concluded Money20/20 Asia event in Bangkok. The event that was held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from April 21 - 23 was a huge success for the company in terms of launching new business partnerships. The US-based fintech provider and multi-currency digital wallet solution offered tons in contributions and expanded its business network, owing to its sponsor partnership role at the event.Money20/20 Asia in Numbers: Paywint’s Context ExplainedPaywint had a fruitful three days in Bangkok, owing to its strategic planning for the event and to the new partnerships that emerged on the floor. With over 1000 delegates and visitors attending Paywint’s booth, the company had a great time on the floor, participating in numerous activities and engaging in events.A total of 300+ meetings were hosted and attended by the delegates of Paywint at the event. Some of these were potential partnership discussions with preplanned strategies and pipeline discovery sessions. Paywint’s members got to talk with attendees from over 80 countries, spanning all the continents on the planet. Unlike a traditional lead generation or sales-oriented workflow, the concentration was on conducting demo sessions for interested prospects.Paywint participated in a ton of media interactions at the event, including podcasts, interviews, press conferences, and the like. The fringe events in Bangkok also contributed to Paywint’s experience at Money20/20. A couple of events were organized by Paywint, including an onboarding challenge that had maximum footfalls on day 3 of the event.The media interactions and investor meetings on the floor also added value to Paywint’s plans to progress in the fintech ecosystem. Partnership announcement with Persona was another highlight for the company at the event. On-floor demos and product explanations added to the pomp of the mega event.Business Impact & Market Validation for Paywint at Money20/20 AsiaPaywint’s engagement with financial institutions, innovation hubs, payment providers and operators, and enterprise solutions turned out to be fruitful in placing the brand as a reliable name in the world of fintech strategy. The potential for collaborating with high-growth and digitally native markets was explored at the event.Money20/20 Asia enabled Paywint to test and optimize its possible solutions and capabilities in the cross-border transactions domain. Partnership options in APAC, MENA, Europe, and LATAM were successfully considered and analyzed. Multiple payment infrastructure discussions are in the pipeline, aiding in optimum B2B support.Some of the validation signals for Paywint at the event covered integration to fintech pilot programs, technical discussions and solution projects, initiatives for payment modernization, and scalable fintech platform services. With the level of innovation at the company’s disposal from the event, the business can improve its payment efficiency and build a growing digital commerce market.Future Steps & Plans for Paywint after the EventPaywint plans to proceed with a practical, measurable, and execution-focused model after the event to engage with its potential partners. The conversion potential will be based on exclusive lead categorization solutions used internally by the company.Feedback from Money20/20 Asia will be strategically used by the organization to build future solutions and create a refined payments infrastructure platform. A few high-impact partnership types that the company explored at the event include cross-border solutions, crypto-based transactions, virtual cards and accounts, merchant networks, and compliance services. The sales pipeline and revenue execution plan of the company will be driven by crucial functions set according to different KPIs at the event. Also in consideration would be the conversion cycle with active progress updates for each potential deal.Paywint is committed to building a wider expansion that helps with its cross-border plans for over 200 countries and territories. The potential focus areas include APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and LATAM. Apart from new market expansions, the dynamic payments technology company from the USA is going to launch specific campaigns that will generate partnership integrations and revenue models.Leadership QuoteAs per Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, Paywint’s Founder & CEO, “Money20/20 Asia was a huge success for us. We planned and prepared with a perfect strategy and executed it to serve our business objectives. Connecting and collaborating with the fintech experts in our ecosystem was a cheerful bonus.”About PaywintPaywint is the digital wallet built for businesses. We help you collect, hold, pay, and settle funds instantly. From one wallet, you can access Instant ACH, Same Day ACH, RTP, Wire, and Instant Virtual Bank Accounts to receive payments faster and reconcile cleanly. Paywint supports flexible payouts, along with bank transfers and card-based payouts.Paywint also includes virtual and physical cards for spending, employee distribution, and controlled budgets—making it easy to issue, manage limits, and track activity in real time. For businesses going global, we enable cross-border transactions with a growing corridor roadmap and multiple settlement options.Paywint supports crypto payments and wallets, giving businesses additional flexibility for settlement and treasury workflows. Whether you’re a marketplace, SaaS platform, gig economy business, or an SMB scaling to new regions, Paywint helps you move money faster and safer with total visibility from onboarding to payout to settlement.

Paywint at Money20/20 Asia 2026: Highlights from Bangkok

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