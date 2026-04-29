Henri-Lloyd Launches SS26, featuring James Aiken and Gill Meller

ss26 spring summer

SS26 introduces a more authentic expression of Henri-Lloyd. It pursues something more natural and lived-in, designed for life on and beyond the water.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henri-Lloyd Launches SS26, featuring James Aiken and Gill MellerTo mark the start of the boating season, Henri-Lloyd introduces a collection rooted in authenticity, outdoor connection, and life on and beyond the water.Henri-Lloyd is excited to release its eagerly anticipated Spring / Summer 26 collection.SS26 introduces a more authentic expression of Henri-Lloyd. It pursues something more natural and lived-in, designed for life on and beyond the water. Worn naturally through moments of movement, craft and connection to the sea.Technical clothing at its core, SS26 craves connection with the outdoors and the unique presence and wellbeing of being immersed in nature.Fittingly, the new collection was shot in Mallorca aboard a Spirit 68 with sailor / adventurer James Aiken and Gill Meller, the award-winning chef, food writer, food stylist and cookery teacher.Both James and Gill are huge advocates for outdoor connection, embracing nature and connecting through cooking outdoors over fire. Both are also long-time admirers of Henri-Lloyd.Set along Mallorca’s coastline, the SS26 shoot included a simple journey with James and Gill by boat from Palma to a remote beach -- unfolding through real moments of sailing, anchoring, cooking and time by the sea. No checking the time, no rush to leave -- just that feeling of being exactly where you’re meant to be.And that’s exactly what Marine Classics is all about. Effortless clothing to be worn naturally throughout the journey wherever it may take you.Product HighlightsHero products in the collection include the Viking Smock , the perfect garment for everyday protection from wind and light showers, which has been treated with PFAS free (C0) durable water repellent (DWR) coating.Mav Lite 2.0 is a technical, PFAS-free waterproof jacket built for everyday wear. It’s a technical design translates seamlessly into modern everyday wear. The fit is relaxed but controlled, allowing for easy layering without looking bulky.The Voyager Rugby, which blends the heritage style of a classic rugby shirt with modern sustainable materials. Designed to ensure a high level of comfort for everyday wear, the Voyager is made from 100% organic sustainably-derived cotton in a 320 gsm single jersey fabric.Other hero products include the Falmouth Polo, Fast Dri Polo and Freemantle Shorts.Marine Classics is available now on www.henrilloyd.com

First light at the marina. A sail along the coast, clear water, and a day shaped by instinct, craft, and the natural movement of the elements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.