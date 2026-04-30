Monument Tx Announces US Patent for MT1988, a Novel Treatment for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Therapeutics , a stratified medicine company developing novel treatments for areas of high unmet need in psychiatry, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. patent 12,594,270 covering MT1988, a fixed-dose combination being developed for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.The patent, which is set to provide exclusivity until 2042, significantly strengthens Monument’s intellectual property portfolio and secures rights to MT1988 as a novel treatment for schizophrenia.“Securing patent protection in the U.S. represents a significant milestone for Monument Therapeutics and strengthens our position as we advance MT1988 through development. With millions of people affected by schizophrenia in the U.S. alone and no current treatment options for cognitive impairment, this patent supports our efforts to address a substantial and underserved patient population,” said Jenny Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Monument Therapeutics.MT1988 is currently being evaluated in a proof of principle clinical trial in patients at clinical high risk (CHR) for psychosis across 15 sites in the U.S. and represents the first patient study from Monument’s precision medicine pipeline. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) as part of the Accelerating Medicines PartnershipSchizophrenia (AMPSCZ) program and marks a major step forward in developing treatment options for people at risk of schizophrenia.Schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder and is among the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. The CHR syndrome for psychosis affects approximately 1.7% of young people and is associated with considerable cognitive and functional impairments that can emerge months or even years before full-blown psychosis and a schizophrenia diagnosis.This U.S. patent grant underscores Monument Therapeutics’ continued focus on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in key markets, supporting the company’s ability to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.About Monument Therapeutics:Monument Therapeutics is bringing stratified medicine to CNS drug development. The company uses proprietary digital biomarkers to reduce heterogeneity and identify patients with homogenous underlying neurobiology, which are then matched with appropriately targeted compounds.About the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health:The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) builds public-private partnerships that connect leading biomedical scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with their counterparts in life sciences companies, academia, patient organizations, foundations, and regulatory agencies (including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency). Through team science, the FNIH solves complex health challenges and accelerates breakthroughs for patients, regardless of who they are or what health threats they face. The FNIH contributes to the development of new therapies, diagnostics, and potential cures; advances global health; and helps train the next generations of scientists. Established by Congress in 1990 to support the mission of the NIH, the FNIH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information about the FNIH, please visit fnih.org About the Accelerating Medicines PartnershipLaunched in 2014 and managed by the FNIH, the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) program brings together the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, biomedical and life sciences companies, nonprofits, patient-focused groups, and other organizations to transform the current model for developing new diagnostics and treatments. Using cutting-edge scientific approaches and broad sharing of research data, all AMPs seek to improve understanding of disease pathways, facilitate better selection of targets for drug development, and streamline processes for bringing new treatments to patients. To learn more about AMP, visit fnih.org/AMP For more information, please visit www.monumenttx.com

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