Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches mobile hydrogen refuelling station in NW University, 30 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will officially open the Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility and hand over the Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station at North-West University’s Potchefstroom Campus on Thursday, 30 April.

This underscores a significant milestone in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, hydrogen economy development, and net-zero carbon ambitions.

The handover forms part of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI) broader Energy Research, Development and Innovation Flagship Programmes, which include Renewable Energy, Energy Storage, Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), and Carbon Capture and Use.

The Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station was completed in February 2025 through a partnership between the HySA Infrastructure Centre of Competence and Toyota South Africa Motors.

The facility serves as a strategic platform to demonstrate hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle technologies and showcases locally developed intellectual property. It further strengthens collaboration between public and private sector partners and contributes to building an integrated hydrogen value chain in the country.

The Rapid Prototyping Training and Testing Facility also located at the same campus is a partnership between DSTI, NWU and African Rainbow Minerals. The facility forms part of HySA Infrastructure’s strategic research and innovation platform and is designed to accelerate the incubation, development, and demonstration of water electrolysis technologies. Its focus includes advancing green hydrogen production, component innovation, system integration, and the scaling of technologies from laboratory to pilot and industrial applications.

These groundbreaking initiatives represent a significant milestone in advancing hydrogen mobility in South Africa and support the decarbonisation of the transport sector, in line with the Hydrogen Society Roadmap.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 30 April 2026

Time: 07:30 to 14:00

Venue: North-West University, Potchefstroom Campus

Enquiries:

Ms Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

RSVP:

Ms Julian Leshilo-Sebake

Cell: 060 961 2194

E-mail: Julian.Leshilo@dsti.gov.za

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