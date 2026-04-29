Titan OS Launches FAST Channels by AMC Global Media Central Europe in the DACH region

AMC and Titan OS

The initial rollout includes AMC Stories and Dating Hinter Gittern, two well-known brands from AMC Global Media Central Europe portfolio

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of FAST channels by AMC Global Media Central Europe on its platform in the DACH region, marking a new partnership with AMC Global Media and a further expansion of its premium free-to-view content offering.

The launch is realized in collaboration with FUNKE Channels, a full-service provider for FAST channel distribution across Europe. The launch begins in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with plans to extend the collaboration to additional countries and channels over time.

The initial rollout includes AMC Stories, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at iconic AMC series, and Dating Hinter Gittern, which depicts protagonists who find love in special circumstances, two well-known brands from AMC Global Media portfolio, bringing high-quality entertainment and storytelling to Titan OS viewers.

This collaboration combines AMC Global Media strong content brands with Titan OS’s growing smart TV ecosystem. Together, the partners aim to increase reach, improve content discoverability, and unlock new monetisation opportunities in the rapidly growing FAST landscape.

Titan OS powers smart TVs from leading manufacturers including Philips, AOC and JVC across Europe and Latin America, with FAST channels also integrated into selected Sony Android devices. As a licensable operating system, Titan OS enables manufacturers to offer viewers a seamless content discovery experience while supporting content owners with scalable distribution and sustainable revenue models.

“The launch of AMC Stories and Dating Hinter Gittern on Titan OS allows us to reach new audiences in the FAST environment and explore further international expansion opportunities. As content providers we believe that our constantly widening pathway to viewers leads via new platforms such Titan OS. ” – said Stefan Stefan Westphal, Managing Director of Kinowelt Television, part of AMC Global Media Central Europe.

“Working with AMC Global Media strengthens our FAST ecosystem with trusted brands and high-quality content, starting in the DACH region and scaling beyond,” says Anna Campistol Agustí, FAST Channels Lead at Titan OS.

"These two new channels further strengthen our 26‑channel portfolio on the platform, and the strong performance of our existing channels validates Titan OS as an excellent growth platform for our content,” said Claudia Schroeder, Director at FUNKE Channels.

The launch with AMC Global Media underlines Titan OS’s commitment to expanding its premium FAST offering with strong international and local partners.

By combining renowned content brands with seamless technical delivery and broad smart TV distribution, Titan OS continues to support content owners in reaching new audiences while creating long-term value across the Connected TV landscape.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About AMC Global Media - Central Europe

AMC Global Media - Central Europe (AMC Global Media -CE), an operating unit of AMC Global Media, is a leading international company in the field of broadcasting and distribution of thematic television channels. Current portfolio includes television channels in a broad variety of genres including film & series, kids, infotainment and sports. AMC Global Media - CE owns and operates the global feeds of JimJam, and a variety of channels in Central and Eastern Europe like flagship channel AMC, Film+, FilmCafe, FilmMania, Sundance, Sport1, Sport2, Minimax, Spektrum, Spektrum Home and TV Paprika. In addition, AMC Global Media - CE portfolio includes SELEKT streaming platform and the German pay-TV channel KinoweltTV, also fast channels AMC Stories and Love After Lockup / Dating Hinter Gittern.



About FUNKE Digital

FUNKE Mediengruppe is one of the largest publishing houses in Germany and focuses on three business areas: regional media, national brands, and FUNKE Digital. More than 1,700 journalists and around 3,000 media professionals work at FUNKE. The full-service offering FUNKE Channels is operated by FUNKE Digital GmbH, which distributes its curated content portfolio including technology and monetization with more than 50 channels in 17 countries on various platforms. www.funkechannels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.