Silicon Valley Gaming Pioneer Mike Sherrill Invests In SPARK As Dating Startup Expands Globally

Mike Sherrill, Machine Zone co-founder and creator of Game of War, has invested in SPARK as the company scales across Southeast Asia.

Machine Zone co-founder and Game of War creator backs SPARK as it scales across Southeast Asia after onboarding 3,500 users.

Dating apps have mastered matching but failed at meetings. SPARK is solving that by helping people move from match to real-world dates.” — Sunny Khurana

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Singapore-based dating startup SPARK announced that Silicon Valley gaming pioneer Mike Sherrill has invested in the company.

Mike is the co-founder of Machine Zone, the company behind Game of War, one of the most successful mobile games in history, which generated approximately $2.8 billion in revenue. Machine Zone was later acquired by AppLovin.

Mike’s investment adds significant Silicon Valley consumer product expertise to SPARK as the company builds what it believes is the next evolution of online dating.

Most dating apps help people match.

Very few help people actually meet in real life.

SPARK is solving that problem by helping users move from match to meet through curated, bookable real-world experiences including restaurants, rooftops, wellness experiences, live events and social experiences.

The company has already onboarded 3,500 users in Thailand and is now scaling across Southeast Asia. Early data shows approximately 65% of users move from a match to a real-world date, validating SPARK’s belief that dating platforms should optimize for real-life meetings rather than endless swiping.

“Mike has built products at enormous global scale and understands consumer engagement better than most founders on the planet,” said Sunny Khurana, Founder & CEO of SPARK.

“His investment is strong validation that we are solving a real global problem.”

SPARK recently launched Version 2 of its platform and also recently announced that former Eatigo Co-Founder & CEO Michael Cluzel has joined the company as Co-Founder.

The company is now focused on scaling across Thailand and Singapore before broader global expansion.

Product Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvaluUlFbRs&feature=youtu.be

Website: https://www.spark.love

Media Contact:

Sunny Khurana

Founder & CEO, SPARK

Product Demo

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