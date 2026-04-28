Minister Fajon calls for closer cooperation between the EU and Southeast Asian countries

SLOVENIA, April 28 - Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon is attending a meeting of foreign ministers from EU and ASEAN member states in Brunei from 27 to 28 April. Brunei, the host country, is currently responsible for coordinating the Association’s relations with the EU. The previous EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting took place in Brussels in February 2024, and ministers met for a working lunch on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in November 2025.

“Strengthened cooperation between the EU and ASEAN in a tense international environment is crucial. In an era of uncertainty and conflict, trust cannot be taken for granted. We must constantly build trust, and I truly hope that we will leave this meeting with an even greater sense of responsibility to remain an anchor of stability in this increasingly complex world. Addressing various common security challenges and promoting free and rules-based trade, the digital economy, connectivity and the green transition are key building blocks of our partnership,” Minister Fajon said at the meeting. She expressed hope for Slovenia’s imminent accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. She also advocated elevating relations between the EU and ASEAN to a comprehensive strategic level. She highlighted three priority areas of cooperation: support for international law, maintaining secure and sustainable supply chains and free trade, and security, particularly maritime security, as well as combatting online fraud hubs. On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Fajon met with the foreign ministers of Brunei and Vietnam, Erywan Yusof and Le Hoai Trung respectively, and held brief talks with the foreign ministers of the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Singapore.

The joint ministerial statement adopted at the meeting reaffirmed the shared values and interests of the EU and ASEAN, particularly with regard to security in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement emphasises the importance of upholding international law and welcomes cooperation between the two associations in areas such as trade, digital trade, connectivity, science, intellectual property, critical raw materials, the green transition, energy, combatting cross-border crime, cybersecurity and tackling online fraud. Furthermore, the joint statement summarises the ministers’ discussions on important international security issues, including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situations in North Korea, the Middle East, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

In recent years, Slovenia has significantly strengthened its cooperation with ASEAN countries. Minister Fajon has visited Indonesia and the ASEAN headquarters, as well as Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, where she opened Slovenia's only embassy in the region. Slovenia hosted the Indonesian Foreign Minister and convened a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between Slovenia and Vietnam. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs held political consultations with their counterparts from Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia. Memorandums of Understanding on consultations were signed with Laos and Malaysia. A friendship group with ASEAN countries was established in the National Assembly.

In 2024, the EU was ASEAN’s third-largest trading partner, and ASEAN was also the EU’s third-largest trading partner. The EU was the third-largest investor in the Association in 2024.The EU already has free trade agreements in place with Singapore and Vietnam. Negotiations on the EU-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement concluded last autumn, and the Agreement is expected to enter into force in 2027. Free trade agreement negotiations with the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia are scheduled to conclude in 2026, which will create new opportunities for the Slovenian economy.