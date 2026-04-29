Seiji Sugiura Joins ByteBridge to Lead Next Phase of Japan Growth

Seiji joins ByteBridge

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global IT solutions provider specializing in data center infrastructure and enterprise IT, has appointed Seiji Sugiura as Japan Country Manager.

“Seiji brings a valuable combination of global infrastructure experience and deep local market understanding that Japan demands,” said Bruce Moore, APAC General Manager at ByteBridge. “As AI and data center investments continue to accelerate across Japan, capability, agility and local knowledge form the key pillars propelling flawless, timely execution for our global and local customers. We’re confident Seiji will lead the growth of our Japan business and help us consistently deliver at the level this market expects.”



With over 30 years of experience across mobile, fixed-line, optical, and satellite networks, Seiji brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of leadership in the Japanese market. His career spans software engineering, systems integration, pre-sales and post-sales, product management, and business development, offering a comprehensive understanding of the full technology lifecycle.



During his tenure at NEC, Seiji delivered mission-critical solutions for domestic and global carriers across Japan, Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. He later served as Country Manager and Board Director at IPSTAR Japan, where he led the company’s growth in Japan, working with leading telecom operators and enterprises including SoftBank, KDDI, and NTT DOCOMO.

This combination of global experience and strong local leadership positions Seiji to drive ByteBridge’s expansion in Japan, particularly as demand accelerates across AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise IT modernization.



“Joining ByteBridge at this exciting stage is both a privilege and an opportunity,” said Seiji Sugiura

“Japan is undergoing a profound transformation in its digital and data center infrastructure landscape with AI servers, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise IT modernization all accelerating at pace. At the same time, Japan presents its own unique set of challenges: a highly demanding customer base with uncompromising quality standards, a complex regulatory and legal environment, and business practices that require deep local trust and long-term commitment.

I see these not as barriers, but as the foundation for building something truly differentiated. ByteBridge’s global expertise combined with a genuine understanding of how Japan works gives us a real edge. I look forward to building a strong Japan organization, navigating these complexities with care, and delivering the kind of end-to-end value — from AI servers and data centers to enterprise IT — that meets the exacting standards Japan deserves.”



Seiji’s appointment marks a key milestone in ByteBridge’s continued investment in Japan, reinforcing its commitment to delivering end-to-end infrastructure solutions — from design and deployment to operations for hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and enterprise customers.

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