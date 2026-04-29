CTI Examines Industry Consolidation as Smaller Prop Firms Exit the Market

With closures and restructuring on the rise, CTI looks at what this shift means for traders and firm stability.

What’s happening now is a natural correction. The question is which models are built to last.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) is highlighting a noticeable shift across the prop trading industry as a growing number of smaller firms shut down, restructure, or scale back operations.After a period of rapid growth, the space is beginning to stabilize. New firm launches have slowed, while traders are paying closer attention to how companies operate over time. The focus is moving away from quick expansion and toward durability.“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a surge in new firms entering the space,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “What’s happening now is a natural correction. The question is which models are built to last.”Recent industry analysis points to a broader shakeout. Reports from Investing.com describe 2025 as a turning point , with weaker business models struggling to keep up as conditions tighten and trader expectations evolve. Separate coverage from VeritasChain also highlights mounting pressure on firms to maintain payouts, manage risk, and operate sustainably over time.For traders, the shift brings a new set of considerations. Closures and sudden changes have made many more cautious about where they commit their time and capital. Stability, consistency, and clear communication are becoming more important factors when choosing a firm.CTI believes this phase will lead to a more selective environment, where long-term structure matters more than rapid growth. Firms that rely heavily on constant sign-ups or short-term cycles may find it harder to maintain trust as the industry matures.At the same time, consolidation does not signal a decline in interest. Demand for funding remains strong, but expectations are changing. Traders are looking for firms that offer a stable framework and a clear path forward.“Growth alone isn’t enough,” Najat added. “Traders are paying closer attention to how firms handle change, how consistent they are, and whether they can support traders over time.”CTI continues to focus on building a model centered on consistency, structured development, and long-term engagement. As the industry evolves, the firm expects stability to become a defining factor in how prop trading companies are evaluated.Learn more at: citytradersimperium.comAbout City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm focused on helping traders stay funded and improve over time. Through structured feedback, clear rules, and ongoing support, CTI aims to create a more sustainable path for traders seeking to build long-term careers.

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