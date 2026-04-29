Nashville Physician Releases New Book Helping Burned-Out Americans Reclaim Purpose and Resilience

Dr. Dotun Oyewole, physician, speaker, and award-winning author, shares a message of resilience and purpose through his book “Could Be and Should Be.”

Award-winning author Dr. Dotun Oyewole delivers a practical roadmap for overcoming burnout, rebuilding confidence, and rediscovering purpose.

Too many people are living below their potential because they feel stuck. This book is a call to break free, reclaim your strength, and take bold steps toward the life you were meant to live.” — Dr. Dotun Oyewole

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As burnout, emotional exhaustion, and a growing loss of direction continue to impact millions of Americans, Nashville-based physician, speaker, entrepreneur, and 2025 International Impact Book Award-winning author Dr. Dotun Oyewole is offering a timely message of hope, resilience, and personal transformation.His newly released book, Could Be and Should Be : Unlocking Your Inner Strength — A Journey of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and Transformation, provides a practical and empowering roadmap for individuals ready to overcome setbacks, regain clarity, and step confidently into a life of purpose.As a board-certified physician and community leader, Dr. Oyewole has spent years helping people navigate some of life’s most difficult moments. Through his work in medicine and mentorship, he has observed a consistent reality: many individuals are not only battling physical challenges, but also struggling internally with stress, discouragement, fear, and a loss of direction.From building a new life in the United States to achieving success in medicine, business, and leadership, Dr. Oyewole’s personal journey reflects the core message of the book — that present circumstances do not have to define one’s future.“I wrote this book for people who feel stuck between where they are and where they know they should be,” said Dr. Oyewole. “Burnout, disappointment, and life’s pressures can make people forget their potential. This book is a call to rediscover that strength and take intentional steps toward a better future.”More than motivation, Could Be and Should Be equips readers with practical strategies to break limiting beliefs, rebuild confidence, strengthen resilience, and create meaningful change.The book speaks directly to individuals facing:Burnout and emotional fatigueCareer stagnation or transitionPersonal setbacks and disappointmentLoss of confidence or directionA desire for greater purpose and fulfillmentReaders will learn how to:Build resilience during difficult seasonsRenew their mindset and inner confidenceTurn pain into progressGain clarity for their next chapterMove from limitation to possibilityAs a practicing physician, speaker, and faith leader, Dr. Oyewole brings a unique perspective that bridges real-world experience with personal development. His approach offers not only inspiration, but a clear and actionable framework for transformation.At a time when many are searching for clarity and direction, Could Be and Should Be stands out as a message of authentic hope, practical wisdom, and proven resilience.The book is now available on Amazon.👉 Get your copy here: https://a.co/d/01N9Qmgi About Dr. Dotun OyewoleDr. Dotun Oyewole is a board-certified physician, entrepreneur, speaker, pastor, and 2025 International Impact Book Award-winning author based in Nashville, Tennessee. Through his work in medicine, leadership, and personal development, he is dedicated to helping individuals overcome adversity, reclaim purpose, and unlock their full potential.Media ContactDr. Dotun OyewoleEmail: contact@drdotunoyewole.com

Feeling Stuck or Burned Out? | From Pressure to Purpose (Trailer)

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