Pixazo API Launches HappyHorse 1.0 API – Bringing Alibaba’s Next-Gen AI Video Generation to Developers Worldwide

Pixazo API launches HappyHorse 1.0 API, Alibaba's next-gen AI video generation model with Text-to-Video, Image-to-Video, Video-to-Video, and Lip Sync.

By making world-class models like HappyHorse 1.0 accessible through a single API key, Pixazo API is removing the barriers that stand between developers and cutting-edge AI capabilities.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixazo, a leading AI model marketplace, today announced the launch of the HappyHorse 1.0 API on Pixazo API , its developer-focused API platform. Built by Alibaba, HappyHorse 1.0 is a powerful AI-driven video generation model that enables developers and businesses to create high-quality video content programmatically, opening up new possibilities in content creation, marketing, entertainment, and beyond.HappyHorse 1.0 comes with four distinct versions designed to cover the full spectrum of AI video generation needs. Text-to-Video transforms written prompts into visually compelling video content, while Image-to-Video brings static images to life with natural motion and animation. The Video-to-Video version enables AI-powered transformation of existing video content with style transfers and modifications, and the Lip Sync version delivers precise synchronization of facial movements with audio – ideal for localization, virtual presenters, and interactive media applications.Integrating HappyHorse 1.0 into any application is straightforward through Pixazo API’s RESTful interface. Developers can submit requests via simple HTTP POST calls, receive asynchronous responses with status polling, and optionally configure webhook callbacks for seamless production workflows. The API supports reproducible generations through seed values and offers configurable watermark settings, giving developers full control over their output.In addition to the HappyHorse 1.0 launch, Pixazo API is also excited to announce the availability of the Minimax Music 2.6 API on its platform. Minimax Music 2.6 is a state-of-the-art AI music generation model that creates original compositions from text descriptions, capable of producing both instrumental tracks and vocal compositions complete with lyrics.Developers can control everything from mood and instrumentation to sample rates and output formats, making it ideal for applications ranging from content creation and gaming to advertising and social media. To celebrate the launch, Pixazo API is offering the Minimax Music 2.6 API completely free for a limited time, giving developers an unparalleled opportunity to explore AI-powered music generation at no cost.Together, these launches reinforce Pixazo’s commitment to democratizing access to the world’s most advanced generative AI models. By unifying leading video, image, and music generation models under one platform, Pixazo API enables developers to build rich, multimodal AI applications without the complexity of managing multiple providers, infrastructure, or billing relationships. Whether building the next viral content tool, an interactive media platform, or an innovative marketing solution, developers can now access everything they need through a single Pixazo API key.About PixazoPixazo is an AI design platform developed by Appy Pie LLP. It provides AI image generator, AI video generator, AI music generator, a comprehensive suite of creative design tools, and a developer API providing access to the world's leading generative AI models — all under one platform. Pixazo is committed to transparency, responsible AI use, and making professional-quality creative output accessible to everyone.For more information, please visit - https://www.pixazo.ai

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