PositiveSingles STD Testing Day Campaign Reaches 3.5M Views, Highlighting Gen Z Engagement in Sexual Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles® , the world’s leading STD support and dating community, founded in 2001 with over 2.7 million users, today announced the results of its April 1 STD Testing Day campaign, demonstrating strong reach and meaningful engagement in advancing proactive sexual health awareness.Campaign Reaches Over 3.5 Million PeopleThe campaign generated over 3.5 million total views across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, driven by content created in collaboration with sexual health educators, HIV advocates, and lifestyle influencers.By leveraging diverse creator voices, PositiveSingles expanded the conversation around STD testing and encouraged broader public participation in preventive health practices.Audience Insights Highlight Strong Engagement Among Young AdultsData from top-performing creator content offers insight into how audiences responded:● Over 80% of viewers were under the age of 35, with the largest segments concentrated in the 18–24 and 25–34 age groups● The audience was predominantly female (~75%), indicating strong engagement among women in proactive health topics● Reach spanned globally, with key audiences in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and CanadaTaken together, these results suggest that younger audiences are increasingly open to engaging with sexual health topics, particularly when the message is delivered through relatable, creator-led content.Cross-Platform Performance Expanded Reach Across Diverse AudiencesCampaign performance varied across creators and platforms, reflecting a mix of high-impact content and broad participation from multiple voices.● Top-performing creators delivered significant reach, with individual posts generating up to 3 million views and high levels of engagement, helping amplify overall campaign visibility● At the same time, mid- and emerging creators contributed steady exposure, with most content generating thousands to tens of thousands of views, reinforcing campaign messaging across audiencesPerformance also differed by platform:● TikTok served as the primary driver of scale, delivering the largest share of total views● Instagram generated strong engagement, with high levels of interaction relative to reach● Facebook supported additional reach, particularly through shares and community interactionWhile a smaller number of creators accounted for a large portion of total views, the broader mix of participants played an important role in extending the campaign’s reach and maintaining consistent visibility.Together, this approach helped PositiveSingles reach beyond its existing audience and connect with a wider and more diverse group of users.Driving Awareness Through Accessible and Relatable ContentCampaign results indicate that audiences are more responsive to content that presents STD testing as a normal, proactive part of personal health.By combining educational messaging with relatable, real-life perspectives, creators helped reduce stigma and made conversations around testing more approachable.Expanding Access Through Public-Interest PartnershipsAs part of the initiative, PositiveSingles partnered with at-home testing providers 4U Health and myLAB Box to offer discounted STD testing options to the public.The campaign was conducted as a public-interest initiative, with PositiveSingles receiving no financial benefit, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and health awareness.Executive Perspective“STD Testing Day is not just about awareness—it’s about changing how people approach their health,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles.“This campaign shows that younger generations are increasingly open to engaging with sexual health content, and more importantly, to taking action. By making testing more visible and accessible, we hope to help normalize it as a routine part of self-care.”Building Momentum for 2027The campaign’s performance highlights a growing global shift toward proactive health management.PositiveSingles plans to expand STD Testing Day in 2027 by strengthening creator partnerships, refining content strategies, and increasing access to testing resources worldwide.About PositiveSinglesPositiveSingles is a global online community dedicated to supporting individuals living with STDs, including HIV, HSV, HPV, and other conditions. The platform provides a safe and inclusive space where members can connect, share experiences, and access valuable health and relationship resources.

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