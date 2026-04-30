Who Leads the Human Serum Albumin Market and How They Compete

Human Serum Albumin Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Human Serum Albumin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The human serum albumin market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical companies and specialized plasma fractionation providers. Companies are focusing on advanced plasma collection networks, high-efficiency fractionation technologies, stringent purification processes, and robust regulatory-compliant manufacturing frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure consistent product quality. Emphasis on supply chain reliability, safety standards, and expanding clinical applications remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving plasma-derived therapeutics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Human Serum Albumin Market?

•According to our research, CSL Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The CSL behring division of the company, which is directly involved in the human serum albumin market, provides a wide range of plasma-derived therapies, albumin products, and critical care solutions that support volume replacement, shock management, and various clinical treatment applications environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Human Serum Albumin Market?

Major companies operating in the human serum albumin market are CSL Limited, Grifols SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Kedrion Biopharma, Baxter International Inc., LFB Group, Merck Group, Taibang Biologic Group, Green Cross Corp., Kamada Ltd., GeminiBio LLC., Sanquin Plasma Products, Reliance Life Sciences, Bio Products Laboratory, Sartorius AG, SK Plasma, InVitria Inc., Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

How Concentrated Is The Human Serum Albumin Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 34% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate to high barriers to entry driven by stringent regulatory requirements, complex plasma fractionation processes, high capital investment in collection and manufacturing infrastructure, and the need for consistent quality and safety in human serum albumin production and clinical applications environments. Leading players such as CSL Limited, Grifols SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Kedrion Biopharma, Baxter International Inc., LFB Group, and Merck Group. hold notable market shares through diversified plasma-derived product portfolios, established plasma collection networks, global distribution systems, and continuous innovation in fractionation and purification technologies. As demand for human serum albumin across critical care, liver diseases, and surgical applications grows, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and product innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCSL Limited (6%)

oGrifols SA (5%)

oTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (5%)

oOctapharma AG (4%)

oShanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd. (4%)

oHualan Biological Engineering Inc. (3%)

oKedrion Biopharma (2%)

oBaxter International Inc. (2%)

oLFB Group (2%)

oMerck Group (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Human Serum Albumin Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the human serum albumin market include CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., LFB S.A., Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, SK Plasma Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Kamada Ltd., Albumedix Ltd., InVitria, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, and Catalent Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Human Serum Albumin Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the human serum albumin market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Movianto International B.V., H. D. Smith LLC, Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, CuraScript SD, Uniphar Group plc, FFF Enterprises Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., Value Drug Company, PANTHERx Specialty LLC, Smith Drug Company Inc., and AAH Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Human Serum Albumin Market?

•Major end users in the human serum albumin market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Medanta The Medicity, Kaiser Permanente, and Mount Sinai Health System.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Recombinant and chemically defined human serum albumin innovations are transforming the human serum albumin market by enhancing safety, improving batch consistency, and enabling scalable biomanufacturing without plasma dependence.

•Example: In April 2025, InVitria launched Optibumin 25, a recombinant 25% human serum albumin designed for closed-system biomanufacturing workflows.

•Its animal-origin-free composition, GMP compliance, and consistent quality improve process control, reduce contamination risks, and support advanced applications in biologics, vaccines, and regenerative medicine.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancements in Plasma Albumin Enhancing Clinical Performance and Patient Outcomes

•Strategic Investments Accelerating Development of Animal-Free Recombinant Human Serum Albumin

•Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Innovations Expanding Biopharmaceutical Applications

•Strategic Partnerships Strengthening Supply of Animal-Free Serum Albumin Solutions

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