How Companies Are Positioning Themselves in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The plasma protein therapeutics market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical companies, plasma fractionation specialists, and specialized biologics manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced plasma collection and fractionation technologies, development of immunoglobulins, albumin and coagulation factor therapies, and robust quality and regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across hospitals and specialty care settings. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving plasma protein therapeutics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

•According to our research, CSL Behring LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 22% market share. The company’s plasma protein therapeutics segment, which is directly involved in the plasma protein therapeutics market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of immunoglobulins, albumin products, coagulation factors, and specialty plasma-derived therapies that support the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, bleeding disorders, critical care conditions, and rare diseases, while enhancing patient outcomes and therapeutic efficacy across diverse clinical applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating in the plasma protein therapeutics market are CSL Behring LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols SA, Octapharma AG (Octapharma Plasma Inc.), Kedrion SpA, Biotest AG, GC Biopharma (formerly Green Cross Corporation), LFB SA, Kamada Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanquin Blood Products / Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., Prothya Biosolutions BV, PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, China National Biotec Group Company Limited, and ADMA Biologics Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 81% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects strong entry barriers driven by complex plasma fractionation processes, stringent regulatory approval requirements, high capital investment needs, and the critical importance of safety, efficacy, and supply reliability in plasma protein therapeutics manufacturing environments. Leading players such as CSL Behring LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols SA, Octapharma AG (Octapharma Plasma Inc.), Kedrion SpA, Biotest AG, GC Biopharma (formerly Green Cross Corporation), LFB SA, Kamada Ltd., and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. hold notable market shares through extensive plasma collection networks, advanced fractionation and purification capabilities, strong regulatory compliance frameworks, diversified immunoglobulin and coagulation factor portfolios, and established global distribution systems. As demand for plasma-derived therapies continues to grow, driven by rising prevalence of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and critical care applications, strategic investments in plasma sourcing infrastructure, capacity expansion, and product innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCSL Behring LLC (22%)

oTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (20%)

oGrifols SA (19%)

oOctapharma AG (Octapharma Plasma Inc.) (10%)

oKedrion SpA (4%)

oBiotest AG (2%)

oGC Biopharma (formerly Green Cross Corporation) (2%)

oLFB SA (1%)

oKamada Ltd. (0.4%)

oIntas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the plasma protein therapeutics market include Kedrion S.p.A., Biotest AG, LFB S.A., GC Biopharma, Kamada Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, China National Biotec Group, Hualan Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ADMA Biologics Inc., Pharming Group N.V., and Octapharma Plasma Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the plasma protein therapeutics market include McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Phoenix Group Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Owens & Minor Inc., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Medline Industries LP, Avantor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, H. D. Smith LLC, and AmeriPharma Specialty Care.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

•Major end users in the plasma protein therapeutics market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Mount Sinai Health System, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Ramsay Health Care Limited, and Stanford Health Care.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-purity human fibrinogen therapies are transforming the plasma protein therapeutics market by improving hemostasis, reducing bleeding risk, and enhancing treatment outcomes in fibrinogen deficiency disorders.

•Example: In December 2025, Biotest AG received U.S. FDA approval for Fesilty (fibrinogen, human-chmt), developed by Biotest and commercialized by Grifols in the U.S.

•Its defined fibrinogen dosing enables patient-specific therapy, ensuring rapid clot formation and improved efficacy compared with conventional plasma-based alternatives.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Innovative Immunoglobulin Production Processes Improving Yield and Manufacturing Efficiency

•Advanced Fibrinogen Therapies Enhancing Outcomes in Severe Bleeding Management

•FDA-Approved IVIG Therapies Driving Innovation in Plasma Protein Treatments

•Lyophilized Plasma Solutions Enabling Rapid Emergency Care and Improved Clinical Response

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