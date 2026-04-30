Food Certification Services Market: Leaders, Disruptors, and the Changing Competitive Landscape

Food Certification Services Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Food Certification Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The food certification services market is characterized by the presence of global certification bodies, regional compliance agencies, and specialized food safety and quality assurance providers. Companies are focusing on digital audit solutions, real-time traceability systems, advanced testing methodologies, regulatory compliance expertise, and integration of sustainability and ethical sourcing standards to strengthen market positioning and address evolving industry requirements. Emphasis on food safety, transparency across supply chains, adherence to international standards, risk mitigation, and consumer trust remains central to competitive differentiation. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic collaborations within the increasingly regulated and quality-driven global food industry ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Food Certification Services Market?

•According to our research, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s food certification and inspection services, which are directly involved with the food certification services market, offer a comprehensive portfolio including food safety audits, quality assurance testing, supply chain verification, and compliance with international standards such as ISO, HACCP, and GFSI schemes, supporting food manufacturers, processors, and retailers in ensuring product safety, regulatory compliance, traceability, and consumer trust across global markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Food Certification Services Market?

Major companies operating in the food certification services market are Société Générale de Surveillance, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories, DEKRA SE, TÜV SÜD, Det Norske Veritas, NSF International, AsureQuality Ltd., Kiwa N.V., LRQA Ltd., Perry Johnson Registrars Inc., FoodChain ID Certification, SCS Global Services, INTL Certification Limited, Control Union Certifications, Eagle Certification Group, AssureCloud, AIB International, Merieux NutriSciences, QIMA, ASI Food Safety, Safe Food Alliance, CCOF Certification Services LLC, CIRQ.

How Concentrated Is The Food Certification Services Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate regulatory and operational entry barriers, driven by stringent global food safety standards, evolving compliance requirements, increasing demand for traceability across supply chains, and the need for accredited testing, inspection, and certification capabilities. Leading players such as Société Générale de Surveillance, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories, DEKRA SE, TÜV SÜD, Det Norske Veritas, and NSF International hold notable market shares through comprehensive certification portfolios, global laboratory networks, strong industry partnerships, and expertise in international food safety standards and regulatory frameworks. As demand for food safety assurance, transparency, sustainability certifications, and compliance with global trade regulations increases, service innovation, digital auditing solutions, and expansion of accreditation capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSociété Générale de Surveillance (3%)

oEurofins Scientific SE (3%)

oBureau Veritas (2%)

oIntertek Group plc (2%)

oALS Limited (2%)

oUnderwriters Laboratories (2%)

oDEKRA SE (1%)

oTÜV SÜD (1%)

oDet Norske Veritas (1%)

oNSF International (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Food Certification Services Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the food certification services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Bruker Corporation, 3M, Neogen Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and ZEISS Group.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Food Certification Services Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the food certification services market include Sysco Corporation, US Foods Holding Corp., Performance Food Group, Bidfood, METRO AG, SPAR Group, DKSH Holding Ltd., Brenntag, Univar Solutions, Lineage Logistics, Americold Realty Trust, and Nippon Express.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Food Certification Services Market?

•Major end users in the food certification services market include Nestlé, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, Danone, Tyson Foods, JBS S.A., Cargill, Kraft Heinz, Walmart, Carrefour, and McDonald's.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced food safety audit programs are transforming the food certification services market by enhancing regulatory compliance, improving operational transparency, and strengthening consumer trust across food retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors.

•Example: In January 2026, National Science Foundation (NSF) launched its retail food safety audits program across the ASEAN region and Australia, introducing a structured, tiered audit framework tailored for diverse food businesses.

•Its standardized audit methodologies, cloud-based inspection and reporting tools, and multi-level service offerings enable businesses to identify compliance gaps, improve hygiene practices, ensure adherence to international food safety standards, and build stronger brand credibility in increasingly regulated global markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Certification Services Ensuring Ingredient Integrity And Processing Compliance

•Digital Platforms Simplifying Regulatory Guidance For Food Businesses

•Enhanced Packaging Safety And Chemical Compliance Solutions

•Advanced Testing Innovations Strengthening Food Safety And Compliance

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