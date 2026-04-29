MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates Akani Simbine for bringing the inaugural classic meet to Gauteng

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has congratulated sprinter Akani Simbine for successfully bringing in the SuperSport Simbine Classic 2026 to Gauteng. “The inaugural event which took place at Pilditch stadium earlier today, 28 April 2026 is an affirmation that Gauteng has the right facilities to host major events and remains the Home of Champions. The hosting of this significant event by Simbine in Gauteng will serve to inspire many children from disadvantaged backgrounds and it’s a validation that it does not matter where you come from, if you are focused and receive the right support, you can make it”, said Maile.

The Simbine Classic marks a historic milestone as the first ever World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet hosted in Gauteng and South African soil. Additionally, the event has affirmed Gauteng as a world-class destination for high-performance sport and major events whilst delivering developmental, economic and reputational value for the province.

Through coordinated government support, the Gauteng Provincial Government led by the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation enabled the hosting of this event that showcased local athletes to the world. Hosting events of this magnitude aligns with some of the provincial priorities of promoting social cohesion and Nation building, youth athlete development, sport infrastructure optimization, competitive sport excellence and inter-governmental collaboration and impact delivery.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Phaladi Seakgwe

Cell: 079 075 1673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates