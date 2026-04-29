Sport, Arts and Culture on World Cup Lucky Fans Competition

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is proud to announce the launch of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, a bold initiative aimed at celebrating South Africa’s vibrant football culture and giving ordinary fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup live.

Through this competition, twenty (20) passionate South African supporters will be selected to travel to either the United States or Mexico to attend one of Bafana Bafana’s group-stage matches.

The initiative forms part of DSAC’s broader commitment to uniting the nation through sport, promoting national pride, and showcasing the energy and spirit of Mzansi on the global stage.

Fans from all sixteen (16) PSL clubs will have an opportunity to represent their teams, with additional wildcard entries ensuring that every South African supporter has a fair chance to participate, regardless of club affiliation.

To enter, members of the public are required to visit the official DSAC website, where they can access the submission link and competition details. Participants must upload a 30-second video demonstrating their passion for football, their club loyalty, and why they deserve to represent South Africa at the World Cup.

Entries open on 29 April 2026 at 08h00 and close at 17h00 on 1 May 2026.

Winners will receive a fully sponsored travel package, including international flights, accommodation, match tickets, and ground transport.

The Minister and Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture will officially announce the winners on 5 May 2026.

The Department encourages all South Africans to take part in this exciting campaign by visiting the DSAC website https://dsacevents.dsac.gov.za/DSAC_LuckyFan_WC26/ , submitting their entries, and proudly showcasing the passion, diversity, and unity that define our nation.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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