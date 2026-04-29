TreImage Announces National Launch of Afro Goddess Warriors Plush Dolls on Walmart.com

Afro Goddess Warrior Plush Collection AGW Plush Collection Walmart.com Launch

Afro Goddess Warriors plush dolls launch on Walmart.com, expanding a purpose-driven brand empowering girls through storytelling and play.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TreImage, a leading licensing, branding, and product development agency, today announced the official nationwide launch of the Afro Goddess Warriors plush doll collection on Walmart.com. This milestone marks a significant expansion for the Afro Goddess Warriors brand, created and owned by Andrea Furtick, as it continues to build momentum across retail, digital, and consumer engagement platforms.Afro Goddess Warriors (AGW) is a purpose-driven brand centered around empowering young girls through storytelling, play, and representation. Rooted in themes of strength, imagination, and cultural pride, AGW introduces a universe of characters designed to inspire confidence, creativity, and self-expression. Each character embodies unique traits and narratives that encourage girls to see themselves as leaders, creators, and warriors in their own lives.The newly launched plush dolls bring these characters ( Nova Elinora , and Sophia ) to life in a tangible, accessible format for families nationwide. The Walmart.com launch represents the brand’s first major retail activation, positioning Afro Goddess Warriors for continued growth across multiple consumer product categories.“Afro Goddess Warriors was created with the intention of expanding how young girls see themselves through play - as powerful, imaginative, and without limits,” said Andrea Furtick, Founder of Afro Goddess Warriors. “Being available at Walmart is not only a significant retail milestone, but a reflection of the growing demand for toys that inspire confidence, creativity, and self-belief. We’re honored to introduce a brand that encourages girls to embrace their individuality, step into their power, and lead with imagination.”TreImage, which represents the brand for licensing and retail expansion, is actively developing a broader product ecosystem around Afro Goddess Warriors. In addition to the plush launch, a companion digital app experience is scheduled for release across all major platforms within the coming weeks, further extending the brand’s storytelling and engagement capabilities.“Afro Goddess Warriors represents exactly the kind of culturally relevant, purpose-led brand that today’s market is demanding,” said Charles Singleton, CEO of TreImage. “The successful launch on Walmart.com is just the beginning. We see significant opportunity to expand this brand across multiple product categories and retail channels, and we are actively seeking strategic partners who want to be part of building something meaningful and commercially impactful.”TreImage is currently seeking additional licensing partners to develop new product categories that align with the Afro Goddess Warriors brand vision, including apparel, accessories, publishing, digital content, and more. The company is also in discussions with additional retail partners to further expand distribution of the plush line and future product offerings.With a strong foundation in storytelling, representation, and empowerment, Afro Goddess Warriors is positioned to become a leading multi-category brand that resonates with families, retailers, and partners alike.About TreImageTreImage is a full-service licensing, branding, and product development agency specializing in building and scaling consumer brands across retail and digital platforms. The company partners with creators, talent, and intellectual property owners to develop meaningful products and experiences that connect with today’s global audience.

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