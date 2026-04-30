Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Releases Inspiring Devotional After 70 Years of Faith and Service

Retired Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr holding Be of Good Cheer Volume I devotional book published by Walk By Faith Publishing a Christian inspirational book of Bible studies and faith based teachings available at wbyf.site

Retired Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr. presents his first devotional, Be of Good Cheer, Volume I, a lifetime collection of Bible-based wisdom, faith, and encouragement.

www.wbyf.site | Christian Publishing Company

Walk By Faith Publishing

Retired Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr. releases Be of Good Cheer Vol. I, a devotional sharing 70 years of Bible lessons and wisdom. Available at wbyf.site

This book is the overflow of a life spent learning, serving, and trusting God through every season.”
— Sam Brown Jr.
MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr. Releases First Published Devotional: “Be of Good Cheer, Volume I”

Sam Brown Jr., a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, has officially released his first published devotional, Be of Good Cheer, Volume I, a heartfelt collection of biblical encouragement and spiritual wisdom gathered over a lifetime of faith and service.

Having served for many years as a deacon and Director of Christian Education at his church, Brown has faithfully written hundreds of Bible Lessons for his church community, friends, and family. Known for his steady leadership, deep knowledge of scripture, and passion for teaching, he has spent decades helping others grow in their walk with God.

Now in retirement, Brown felt led to share the truths, lessons, and spiritual insights he has learned over the course of more than 70 years. Be of Good Cheer, Volume I offers readers timeless encouragement, practical faith, and hope rooted in the Word of God.

“This book is the overflow of a life spent learning, serving, and trusting God through every season,” Brown said through the spirit of the project.

Published by Walk By Faith Publishing, the devotional is now available for purchase online.

Purchase the book at www.wbyf.site

Be of Good Cheer, Volume I is expected to inspire readers seeking peace, strength, and daily encouragement through scripture-based devotionals.

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At Walk By Faith Worldwide, everything we do is about honoring YHWH and helping people boldly live out their faith in every area of life. Whether you’re wearing the Word, reading it, or writing it, Walk By Faith Worldwide exists to encourage your walk, ignite your purpose, and lift up the name of YHWH and Yeshua—every single day. Walk By Faith Publishing is equipping a new generation of faith-filled authors. We write, publish, and distribute powerful books that encourage believers, speak truth, and offer hope. From manuscript to marketplace, we help authors bring their God-given message to life and into the hands of those it’s meant to reach. Through our faith-driven eCommerce store, we offer bold Christian apparel—shirts, hoodies, and accessories designed to spark conversations, inspire hope, and represent the Kingdom without saying a word. Every item is more than just clothing—it’s a statement of faith. Every step we take in faith brings forth new voices, fresh ideas, and more reasons to believe.

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