Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Releases Inspiring Devotional After 70 Years of Faith and Service
Retired Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr. presents his first devotional, Be of Good Cheer, Volume I, a lifetime collection of Bible-based wisdom, faith, and encouragement.
Retired Chief Master Sergeant Sam Brown Jr. releases Be of Good Cheer Vol. I, a devotional sharing 70 years of Bible lessons and wisdom. Available at wbyf.site
Sam Brown Jr., a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, has officially released his first published devotional, Be of Good Cheer, Volume I, a heartfelt collection of biblical encouragement and spiritual wisdom gathered over a lifetime of faith and service.
Having served for many years as a deacon and Director of Christian Education at his church, Brown has faithfully written hundreds of Bible Lessons for his church community, friends, and family. Known for his steady leadership, deep knowledge of scripture, and passion for teaching, he has spent decades helping others grow in their walk with God.
Now in retirement, Brown felt led to share the truths, lessons, and spiritual insights he has learned over the course of more than 70 years. Be of Good Cheer, Volume I offers readers timeless encouragement, practical faith, and hope rooted in the Word of God.
“This book is the overflow of a life spent learning, serving, and trusting God through every season,” Brown said through the spirit of the project.
Published by Walk By Faith Publishing, the devotional is now available for purchase online.
Purchase the book at www.wbyf.site
Be of Good Cheer, Volume I is expected to inspire readers seeking peace, strength, and daily encouragement through scripture-based devotionals.
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