Industrility and Arthur D. Little demonstrates AI-Driven Maintenance Intelligence for Asset-Intensive Industries

Industrility's Agentic AI Platform Pipeline

ADL and Industrility apply Industrial AI to maintenance intelligence, cutting analysis time from days to hours in Asset-Intensive Industiries.

This work shows the potential of applying AI to complex industrial documentation. With ADL, we are demonstrating how these capabilities support more efficient and scalable maintenance processes.” — Achint Varia, Founder and CRO, Industrility

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrility 's AI-Powered Aftermarket Platform is setting a new benchmark for maintenance intelligence in asset-intensive industries, with production-validated results across complex technical documentation at scale.In a recent collaboration with Arthur D. Little (ADL), Industrility demonstrated how its Agentic AI Platform can accelerate the extraction, structuring, and use of maintenance knowledge from dense OEM documentation, reducing manual analysis time from days to hours while dramatically improving the quality and completeness of maintenance task identification.Industrility's platform deploys purpose-built Industrial AI Agents, DocAgent for document intelligence and TwinAgent for machine-level reasoning, forming a complete maintenance intelligence engine. Together, they ingest hundreds of pages of OEM documentation, identify maintenance tasks regardless of location or language, link knowledge across multiple vendor sources, and surface condition-based and environmental triggers that manual processes routinely miss.An example of Business Outcomes created through Industrility's Platform: 2 Power Plants, 121 Documents, 48,400 Pages160x faster processing92% extraction accuracy469% more maintenance activities identified94% cost reduction99%+ reliability across 54,630 Google Gemini API callsThe platform's SOC 2 Type II certification meets the rigorous security, availability, and confidentiality standards required for critical national infrastructure, essential for utility operators handling sensitive OEM documentation and operational asset data. Industrility was also recognized by Google Cloud among the startups building the agentic future, further validating its technical leadership at scale.What This Means for Asset-Intensive IndustriesPower utilities were the starting point, but the implications stretch across any sector where assets are complex, documentation is dense, uptime is critical and the cost of missed maintenance is high. Oil and gas, mining, rail, chemical, utilities, pharmaceutical industries and manufacturing: the challenge is the same. Embedded AI in maintenance is used as an operational tool delivering measurable outcomes improving safer, reliable, sustainable and efficient production environments today."Industrial companies are looking for pragmatic ways to use AI in core operations. Combining domain expertise with the right technology can help turn fragmented technical information into actionable maintenance insight and support better planning and execution."Kai-Oliver Zander, Partner, Arthur D. Little"This work demonstrates the potential of applying purpose built Industrial AI to complex industrial documentation and maintenance environments. Together with ADL, we are demonstrating how these capabilities can support more efficient, reliable and scalable maintenance processes."Achint Varia, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, IndustrilityAbout IndustrilityIndustrility is a Seattle-based technology company focused on AI applications for asset-intensive industries. Its AI-Powered Aftermarket Platform, SOC 2 Type II certified and powered by Google Gemini, deploys purpose-built Industrial AI Agents to deliver maintenance intelligence, predictive service, and autonomous parts commerce across 1M+ monitored assets globally. Learn more at www.industrility.com About Arthur D. LittleArthur D. Little is the world's original management consulting firm, founded in 1886, linking strategy, innovation, and transformation across complex, technology-driven industries. With around 1,700 professionals across more than 50 offices globally, Arthur D. Little serves clients in major business centers worldwide. Learn more at www.adlittle.com Media Contactpress@industrility.com | contact@industrility.com | +1 (425) 242-3086

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