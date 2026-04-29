Experience Swiss Luxury: Frederique Constant Timepieces at Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique in San Diego

Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique offers collectors and enthusiasts access to Frederique Constant’s precision engineered Swiss watches.

Frederique Constant has been a cornerstone of our watch collection for years.” — Fred Nasseri, Owner of Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique , a premier luxury watch and jewelry destination in San Diego, proudly showcases Frederique Constant , the Swiss watch brand renowned for combining precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design. For decades, the boutique has been a trusted source for Frederique Constant watches, providing local collectors and enthusiasts with exclusive access to watches that embody both technical excellence and elegant style.Since its founding in 1988, Frederique Constant has earned international acclaim for its Swiss made mechanical, automatic, and smart watches, meticulously designed to appeal to collectors and connoisseurs alike. Each watch blends traditional watchmaking techniques with modern innovation, ensuring every Frederique Constant watch delivers reliability, elegance, and long-lasting value.Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique, customers can explore a curated selection of Frederique Constant watches, from classic designs to limited edition models. Expert consultants provide personalized guidance, ensuring every client finds a watch that complements their style and lifestyle. With decades of experience, the boutique continues to deliver unmatched expertise, exceptional service, and authentic luxury timepieces.About Frederique ConstantFounded in 1988 in Geneva, Switzerland, Frederique Constant is a globally recognized luxury watchmaker known for precision, innovation, and elegance. The brand’s collection includes mechanical, automatic, and smart watches, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail, combining Swiss watchmaking heritage with contemporary design. Frederique Constant watches are celebrated for their timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and enduring reliability.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueLocated in Rancho Bernardo, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique has served the San Diego community for over 40 years, offering a premium selection of luxury watches, bridal jewelry, and custom designs. The boutique represents prestigious brands including Frederique Constant, TAG Heuer, Breitling, A.JAFFE, Verragio, and Hearts On Fire, and is known for expert guidance, personalized service, and authentic, high-quality products.Media ContactUnicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFred Nasseri, Owner858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today, Inc.1-877-I-GO-MYCTinfo@mycommunity.today

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