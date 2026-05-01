'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2026' Rainy Day Color: Japanese Umbrella Illuminations

Capture Your Reflection in the Ninja World Amid the Drizzling Early-Summer Rains

AWAJI, JAPAN, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “ Nijigen no Mori ” is an expansive theme park nestled within the lush natural surroundings of Awaji Island. Spanning an area equivalent to 185 football pitches, the park pays tribute to Japan’s most beloved pop culture icons.At Nijigen no Mori, international travelers can turn an ordinary trip into an interactive adventure, experiencing Japan’s world-class anime, manga, and game content with all five senses. Guests can put their ninja skills to the test and immerse themselves in legendary stories that have captivated fans around the globe.The “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” area is the center of the action for fans of the global ninja phenomenon. Guests can explore a life-sized recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village, take photos at the iconic Hokage Rock, and test their abilities through intricate missions and scroll-based challenges. It is more than just a visit; it is a visceral, hands-on journey into the world of shinobi.Starting Saturday, May 9th, the “Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato” attraction will present the "Samidare Festival 2026," a seasonal celebration that transforms the island's rainy season into a world of wonder.■An Infinite World of Color: Enhanced Wagasa (Japanese Umbrella) IlluminationsThe traitional umbrella displays, long a guest favorite, return this years in an evolved form with the introduction of mirrors to the “Wagasa Illuminations.”・Unique Mirror Photography: Mirrors are installed throughout the space, allowing guests to capture distinctive mirror shots surrounded by vivid, glowing Japanese umbrellas.・Unrivaled Photo Spot: Take the perfect photograph where the real world and its reflection blend together in the gentle glow of the falling rain.・A Hidden Leaf Dreamscape: Immerse yourself in a dreamlie landscape where traditional craftsmanship and modern design combine to create a mesmerizing, mist-filled atmosphere reminiscent of the Hidden Leaf Village.■NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2026: “Japanese Umbrella Illuminations” OverviewPeriod:Saturday, May 9th – Sunday, July 12th, 2026.Hours:10:00 – 20:00Price:Free of chargeA separate attraction admission ticket is required.URL：■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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