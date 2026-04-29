Kolr Report Reveals How Brands Can Win in the AI Search Era

The Kolr 2026 AI Marketing Trends Report highlights why creator trust, GEO strategy, and AI visibility are becoming critical drivers of growth

The 2026 AI Marketing Trends Report highlights why creator trust, GEO strategy, and AI visibility are becoming critical drivers of growth

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolr, the AI-powered influencer marketing platform under iKala Group, today announced the release of its 2026 AI Marketing Trends Report, a new industry study featuring key findings on how rapid advances in AI are changing the way brands build visibility, bring products to market, and drive growth.Drawing on Kolr’s proprietary data across 190 countries, 300 million creator profiles, and 6 billion social interactions, the report outlines how brands can stay visible, trusted, and competitive as consumers shift from keyword search to generative AI conversations.“2026 marks what we call the First Year of AI Delegation. With Google Cloud unveiling the ‘Agentic Enterprise’ wave at Google Cloud Next '26, brands are entering a new era where visibility is no longer determined solely by search rankings, but by whether AI chooses to mention you at all,” said Sega Cheng, Chairman and Co-Founder of iKala. “The winners in this next wave will be those who move fastest to adapt.”Key Findings from the ReportAuthenticity Drives GEOAs search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude become the go-to source of information, the report identifies Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as the essential skillset for marketers seeking visibility in AI-generated responses.According to data cited from Graphite.io, AI-generated content now accounts for 55.1% of all online information. Yet Kolr’s findings show that its visibility in Google Search remains limited to just 14% to 18%. By contrast, verified human-created content grounded in real experience is 4 to 6 times more likely to rank highly in search results and be cited first by AI systems such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.This means, for marketers, authenticity is no longer just a brand value, but rather a competitive advantage. As AI platforms increasingly deliver a single recommended answer, brands must create credible, experience-led content that earns trust and protects visibility.Influencer Marketing Is Becoming Core Infrastructure for the AI EconomyGlobal influencer marketing spend has surpassed US$32.5 billion and is projected to exceed US$330 billion by 2028, reflecting rising demand for trusted voices and community-driven recommendations. As AI platforms increasingly prioritize credible sources, creators are becoming more than marketing channels. They are emerging as trust signals that influence both consumer decisions and AI-generated recommendations.For brands, influencer partnerships should be viewed as long-term infrastructure for visibility, credibility, and discoverability in the AI economy.Threads and YouTube Shorts Drive Growth in Taiwan’s Creator EconomyKolr’s report also provides localized findings on Taiwan’s digital landscape.* Taiwan now has 107,000 Threads creators, making it one of the fastest-growing creator ecosystems in the market.* 78.4% of Threads creators also maintain an active presence on Instagram, creating efficient cross-platform opportunities for brands.* YouTube Shorts achieved a 19.2% view rate, outperforming long-form video by nearly 10x.The findings suggest that influencer strategies combining short-form video and multi-platform campaigns achieve the best algorithmic performance.Introducing Chroma : A GEO Command Center for Brand VisibilityAlongside the report, Kolr also introduced Chroma, a new AI search analytics and optimization platform built to help brands manage their visibility across generative AI platforms.As AI-powered search engines become a major channel for discovery, Chroma enables marketers to track brand mentions in real time, identify visibility gaps, and respond proactively to misinformation or AI hallucinations through Kolr’s Truth Flywheel framework.Chroma is designed to help brands strengthen authority, maintain consistency, and stay visible in an AI-first search environment.Download the Full ReportThe full 2026 AI Marketing Trends Report includes GEO frameworks, Taiwan platform insights, creator benchmarks, and practical strategies for marketers navigating the next era of search.About iKalaiKala helps enterprises make better, faster decisions by embedding AI and data at the core of their business. We support AI transformation by helping organizations move from data to decisions, delivering full AI solutions that combine their first-party data with iKala’s intelligence built on billions of global social signals.Headquartered in Taiwan with a global footprint, iKala serves over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands across more than 190 countries, including Fortune 500 companies.iKala Official Website: www.ikala.ai

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