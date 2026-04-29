'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2026' Rainy-Day-Only 'Shinobi-Zato Rainy Sticker' New Design from May 9

A Once-a-Year Event in Awaji Island’s Enchanted Forest During the Drizzling Samidare Season

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set within the breathtaking natural scenery of Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, Nijigen no Mori is a sprawling anime theme park that srves as a global hub for Japanese pop culture. Spannning an area equivalent to 185 football pitches, this destination invites travelers to transform an ordinary vacation into an extraordinary journey for the senses. The park seamlessly combines high-tech interactive experiences with the unspoiled beauty of nature. Here, visitors can challenge themselves both physically and mentally as they step into the worlds of their favorite legendary stories.The “Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato”attraction is a flagship experience for international fans of the iconic ninja franchise. This area meticulously recreates the atmosphere of the Hidden Leaf Village, complete with a towering, life-sized Hokage Rock. Here, visitors do more than simply watch the story—they live it. By taking on intricate missions and engaging with the “Heaven and Earth Scrolls,” guests are invited to experience the world of the shinobi firsthand. It is a place where the legacy of ninjutsu is brought to life, offering a visceral, hands-on adventure that fulfills the bucket-list dreams of fans from around the world.This May, the “Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato” attraction will host "Samidare Festival 2026" to celebrate the unique, misty charm of the Japan’s rainy season. Begnning Saturday, May 9, the park will launch a special “Shinobi-Zato Rainy Day Sticker” campaign that lets guests enjoy the rainy weathr in a whole new way.On days when the rain clouds gather, limited-edition stickers featuring legendary scenes from “NARUTO” and “BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATION” will be distributed. Each design captures an unforgettable moment from the series set against a backdrop of falling rain.・Fresh Designs for 2026: Look back on the epic battle between Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha at the Valley of the End, as well as the unforgettable scene featuring Haku in the Land of Waves.・The Original Akatsuki Returns: By popular demand, the iconic designs featuring the trio from the Hidden Rain Village make a comeback in this year’s lineup.・Complete Them All: A total of 12 unique designs will be available, distributed at randoml to visitors while supplies last.Event Overview:Event Start: Saturday, May 9, 2026.Distribution Rules:Stickers will be distributed on days when the Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts a 50% or higher probability of rain between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM, based on the 5:00 PM forecast issued previous day.Business Hours:10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (last admission 8:00 PM).Price:Free of charge (A separate admission ticket to the “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” attraction is required).URL：■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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