Nearly 7 in 10 Online Coupon Codes Don’t Actually Work, New Industry Study Finds

Coupono’s analysis of 47,181 active coupon codes reveals a "coupon credibility crisis," with some categories failing shoppers more than 95% of the time.

People assume coupon codes mostly work. The data says the opposite. When two-thirds of codes fail, shoppers aren’t just losing savings, they’re losing trust in the entire system.” — Casey Ellis, Editor at Coupono.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis of nearly 50,000 active online coupon codes has found that just 31.9% actually work when shoppers try to redeem them, raising fresh questions about the reliability of an industry that millions of consumers rely on every day.

The study, released by Coupono, examined 47,181 active coupon codes across 160 industries, with verification data drawn from community-submitted code attempts over a 90-day period. The findings paint a stark picture of just how often shoppers walk away empty-handed at checkout.

The 24-hour problem nobody talks about

Perhaps the most striking finding wasn’t the overall failure rate, but how fast working codes go bad. Coupono’s lifecycle tracker shows that on average, coupon codes lose 50% of their effectiveness within just one day of going live.

That means by the time a shopper finds a code on a third-party site, copies it, and pastes it at checkout, there’s a meaningful chance it’s already stopped working, even if it’s still listed as “active.”

Industries where coupons work, and where they fail

The reliability gap between industries is dramatic.

Among well-sampled categories, the highest-performing industries were:

● Cell Phones, Plans and Accessories — 42.1% success rate

● Bed and Bath — 33.3% success rate

● Electronics — 29.6% success rate

● Fashion — 29.0% success rate

The worst performers among well-sampled categories told a different story:

● Lingerie — 4.2% success rate

● Medical Supplies and Equipment — 7.7% success rate

● Home Improvement and Tools — 13.3% success rate

● Beauty — 16.7% success rate

● Hair Care — 18.9% success rate

For an industry that promises savings, getting a working code right at checkout has become something closer to a coin flip, and in many categories, much worse.

The hidden cost: 62 minutes per shopping session

Beyond the failure rate, Coupono’s data reveals a broader behavioral pattern that researchers describe as “coupon anxiety.” Shoppers spend an average of 62.5 minutes per session searching for working coupons, with a 50.1% retry rate when their first attempt fails.

The data also shows that 91.2% of coupon clicks don’t lead to a completed purchase, and 41% of users make multiple attempts before giving up. New users in particular show heightened “coupon anxiety,” scoring far higher on the metric than returning shoppers.

“That’s not savings, that’s stress,” said Casey Ellis, Editor at Coupono. “An hour spent hunting working codes isn’t a deal, it’s a tax on your time.”

Why so many codes fail

Several factors drive the high failure rate, including expired codes that aren’t pulled from listings, codes restricted to first-time customers being shown to all shoppers, geographic restrictions, minimum-spend requirements not disclosed in listings, and merchant-side deactivation that takes hours or days to propagate to coupon sites.

The result is an entire shopping behavior built around an unreliable foundation.

What shoppers can do

Coupono recommends three changes for anyone using coupon codes online:

1. Use codes immediately, don’t save them. With codes losing half their effectiveness within 24 hours, a “saved for later” code is often a dead code.

2. Check verification data before trying. Codes with recent community verification are far more likely to work than codes that have been sitting unverified for weeks.

3. Skip categories with poor reliability. In some industries, the average user spends more time searching than they save. The math doesn’t work.

About the study

Coupono’s industry coupon statistics are based on community-submitted verification of active coupon codes across the platform. The dataset spans 160 industries and 47,181 active codes. Data is updated daily and is publicly available at Industry Coupon Stats & Trends.

About Coupono

Coupono is a community-powered coupon verification platform that helps shoppers find working codes faster. By combining real-time community feedback with active coupon tracking, Coupono provides a more transparent view of the coupon landscape than traditional aggregator sites. Coupono currently tracks codes across 160 industries and thousands of merchants.

For more information, visit Coupono Official Website.

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