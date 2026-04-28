Hospital patients can now check appointments in the NHS App

Hospital patients at every NHS trust across England can now check their referrals and appointments through the NHS App, making it easier for millions of people to manage their care in one place.

Around two-thirds (64%) of all hospital appointments are currently visible through the app, with many patients also able to reschedule or cancel appointments – helping to cut the number of missed appointments.

The NHS App is now linked up to every acute NHS trust in England, with the tech helping hospitals to save money by reducing the need for paper letters and SMS text messages. The app is also freeing up staff time and resources, which is increasing productivity and helping reduce waiting lists.

Some 41 million people are now registered with the NHS App to access services such as test results, prescriptions, patient records, patient messaging and appointment information from wherever they are.

More than 15 million users logged into the app during March alone – up by almost a third over the last 12 months. Prescription ordering through the app also rose by more than a third, saving time for both patients and NHS staff.

Jules Hunt, Director General of Technology, Digital and Data for the NHS, said: “Millions of patients across England can now easily access information about their hospital referrals and appointments through the NHS App, giving them more control and choice about their care and cutting out unnecessary paperwork.

“This is a great example of how we’re transforming patients’ experience of healthcare and harnessing digital technology as part of the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

“The technology is helping to reduce missed appointments and freeing up vital NHS staff time so they can tackle waiting lists more effectively – and I’d encourage all NHS App users to make the most of its features.”

Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister, said: “The NHS App is already transforming the way people manage their care — and these figures show just how popular it is.

“With patients at every hospital now able to view their referrals and appointments, and millions more ordering prescriptions and receiving health messages digitally, we are cutting the admin burden while helping to drive down waiting lists.

“Fewer missed appointments means more patients getting the treatment they need, sooner. The NHS App is central to our ambition of shifting the NHS from analogue to digital and giving the patient more control – and we’re only just starting there.”

Patients at all acute NHS trusts commissioned to provide services for adults can now view their referrals and appointments through the NHS App, with 8.7 million views last month (March) – up 93% compared to a year ago.

People being treated at around half of trusts can receive appointment reminders via NHS App push notifications, preventing missed appointments. They can also see health documents such as discharge summaries in the app, reducing the need for paperwork.

New features planned for the NHS App over the next year include follow-up appointment requests and access to specialist care through the NHS’s new online hospital.

NHS Online, which will see its first patients next year, will transform and modernise the delivery of healthcare by providing triage for patients through the NHS App as well as video consultations with doctors.

The service will speed up specialist care by digitally connecting patients with expert clinicians across England, no matter where they are in the country, providing faster access to treatments.

The NHS App has also recently been updated to make it simpler, more intuitive and easier to navigate – with key services like prescriptions, appointments and test results quicker to find from the new homepage.