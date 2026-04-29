Author and Exorcism Expert Adam Blai Launches New Podcast Chronicling His Journey in THE DEMONOLOGIST

The Demonologist Podcast

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Having spent twenty years in the ministry of exorcism—a journey documented throughout my books—I am now opening those case files to a broader audience through this series.” — Adam Blai

PITTSBURGH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Demonologist is a definitive new podcast series chronicling the extraordinary life and work of Adam Blai. As the only lay Peritus (expert) of Religious Demonology and Exorcism officially decreed by the Roman Catholic Church, Blai’s journey from the halls of maximum-security prisons to the front lines of spiritual warfare offers an unprecedented look into the reality of evil and the mechanics of deliverance.For over 20 years, Adam Blai has operated at the intersection of psychology and ancient theology. Before his appointment to the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Blai served as a Psychological Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania State prison system. There, he conducted hundreds of evaluations for the parole process, gaining a deep understanding of human pathology and the "full range of human evil."Driven by encounters that defied medical and psychological explanation, Blai transitioned into the realm of the supernatural and has since become a cornerstone of the Church’s response to the demonic. With over 20 years on the front lines of spiritual warfare, he has assisted in more than 2,000 solemn exorcisms. An alumnus of the International Association of Exorcists—where he studied under renowned figures like Father Gabriele Amorth—Blai now serves as an instructor at the Pope Leo XIII Institute, training the next generation of clergy in the rigorous protocols of discernment, deliverance, and exorcism."I’ve spent twenty years in the 'room' where these battles happen, and I believe it is time to bring these lessons to a broader audience," says Adam Blai. "My goal with this podcast is to bridge the gap between medical science and psychology with ancient theology. I am sharing these accounts not to instill fear, but to offer the clarity and the spiritual tools people need to navigate a very real spiritual landscape."Many will recognize Adam Blai from his appearances on Discovery’s The Exorcist Files and many media appearances speaking about the supernatural world and the ministry of exorcism. Leading up to the release of his full serialized podcast series this summer, Adam has launched a weekly podcast featuring his field notes on the spiritual world, offering an unfiltered look at the reality of his work. His deep expertise is reflected in his definitive books, including Hauntings, Possessions, and Exorcisms, The Exorcism Files, and The History of Exorcism.Crowdfunding Live Now:To support the development of this series, The Demonologist Podcast has launched aGoFundMe, as public support provides the funding to move beyond standardaudio and create a truly immersive experience. This backing secures the professionalrecording and editing required to bring Adam Blai’s journey to life.GoFundMe:Media Availability & Guest AppearancesIn conjunction with the series premiere, Adam Blai is currently available for interviews via remote video link and would be a compelling guest to discuss his expertise and this new immersive project. He is prepared to discuss:• From Prisons to Possession: The clinical transition from evaluating human criminality to investigating spiritual evil.• The Science of the Preternatural: How his background in psychology informs his work in over 2,000 exorcisms.• Bridge Between Worlds: His role as a consultant for law enforcement and a trainer for the clergy in the exorcism ministry.To book Adam Blai for an interview, please contact:Contact:Info@TheDemonologistPodcast.comAdam Blai’s website:Apple:Spotify:iHeart:Website:Facebook:Instagram:Patreon:# # #

The Demonologist Podcast - Series Coming Soon!

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