T And J All In Remodeling Shares the 30/30/20/20 Rule to Help Brookfield Homeowners Budget Their Kitchen Remodel

T And J All In Remodeling introduces the 30/30/20/20 rule, helping Brookfield homeowners plan smarter kitchen remodel budgets with clarity and confidence.

A structured budget provides clarity and confidence, turning a complex renovation into a manageable project by allocating funds logically before the first hammer swings.” — John Karampetsos

WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T And J All In Remodeling , a family-owned remodeling company serving the Greater Milwaukee area, is helping local homeowners plan smarter kitchen renovations. The team is sharing the 30/30/20/20 rule, a simple framework for building a clear and realistic project budget. The goal is to take the guesswork out of one of the biggest investments a homeowner makes in their property. kitchen remodel involves many choices, and each one affects the final price. Setting a clear budget early is the best way to keep th.e project on track. For homeowners in Brookfield, Waukesha, and nearby areas, knowing how to spread out the money can prevent surprises and keep the project in line with their goals. The 30/30/20/20 rule gives a simple way to picture where each dollar goes during a full kitchen remodel.The first 30 percent of the budget covers cabinets and hardware. Cabinets are the largest visual and functional part of any kitchen, so they take up a big share of the cost. This includes the materials, finishes, style, and special features like custom storage or pull-out drawers. Handles and knobs also fall into this group, since they shape both the look and feel of the space. That makes cabinets a key area to plan for first.The next 30 percent goes to installation and labor. This part pays the skilled trades who turn the design into a real kitchen. It covers tear-out work, framing, electrical, plumbing, and the careful install of each new piece. It also covers project management, which keeps the work on schedule and in line with local building codes. Strong craftsmanship is what makes a remodel safe and built to last, so labor is a major and necessary cost.The next 20 percent is for appliances and ventilation. This is where homeowners pick the refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and cooktop that fit how they cook and live. Prices in this group vary a lot based on brand, features, and energy use. A good range hood matters too, since it improves air quality and helps protect the new kitchen over time.The final 20 percent covers finishes and a backup fund. Finishes include countertops, backsplash, flooring, lights, paint, and sinks. These pieces tie the whole kitchen together, and choices like quartz counters or custom tile will shape this part of the cost. This group also includes a contingency fund of at least 10 to 15 percent of the total budget. That reserve covers any surprises during demo or construction, giving homeowners real peace of mind.T And J All In Remodeling notes that this rule is just a starting point. It opens the door to better conversations between homeowners and their contractor. It also sets fair expectations and gives families a clear way to think through materials, labor, and design choices. With this kind of framework, homeowners in Waukesha County can move forward with their kitchen remodel or home addition with more confidence. The same planning method works well for other big projects too, like bathroom remodels and basement finishing.About T And J All In Remodeling T And J All In Remodeling is a family-owned home remodeling company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The team brings more than three decades of combined industry experience and offers full design-build services across the Greater Milwaukee area, including Waukesha, Elm Grove, and New Berlin. The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and home additions, with a focus on quality craftsmanship and a clear, client-first process.

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