Top Baking Stage: Germany’s iba UIBC Cup of Bakers 2027 'Golden Statue Cup' Hong Kong & Macao SAR Selection Launches

Hong Kong & Macao SAR selection for iba UIBC Cup of Bakers 2027 opens, inviting professionals and students to compete for a place at the global final in Germany

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For baking professionals, participating in the “iba UIBC Cup of Bakers 2027” is a rare opportunity for international exchange and competition. This event, officially organized by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC), has long been held in high regard by the global baking industry. The “Golden Statue Cup” China Selection (Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Region Selection Competition) is now inviting top bakers and vocational school students across Hong Kong and Macao to join the competition.The competition is officially advised by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry, a national-level association, and is exclusively title-sponsored by “Golden Statue” of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading provider of premium baking ingredients in China with deep roots tie to Hong Kong. This is a competition with genuine international credibility. The champion of the professional category will directly advance to the China Final and compete for the sole spot representing the country at the Global Final in Munich, Germany, showcasing the excellence of Hong Kong and Macao’s baking prowess to the world.Highest-level Skill AssessmentAs one of the world’s most prestigious and authoritative competitions, iba UIBC adopts an exceptionally stringent scoring standards fully aligned with the highest international levels. In 2023, China’s representatives Lin Yeqiang and Jasper Feng (Feng Yingjie) passed through this rigorous selection process and won the world championship in Germany.To thoroughly assess contestants’ true abilities, this year’s Hong Kong and Macao competition is divided into two categories: Professional Division and Student Category, aiming to identify outstanding local elites through two parallel tracks:•Professional Division – A top-level showdown (registration deadline: 27th April):This category is designed for industry professionals with extensive hands-on experience. After registration, contestants will be selected through a preliminary round on 8th May 2026. Selected entrants must submit their competition plan by 28th May 2026. The top six contestants will face a five-hour challenge at the International Culinary Institute (ICI) on 6th June. The assessment includes challenging baguettes (with strict length and weight requirements), creative everyday breads, Viennese mini and canape pastries, laminated Danish pastries, and Lam Soon Golden Statue highland barley bread. This is not only a test of technical skills, but also an international-level challenge of time management and stress resilience.•Student Category – Passing on the craft:Students from baking training universities, colleges, and schools in Hong Kong and Macao are invited to participate. The final will be held on 5th June 2026 at the International Culinary Institute (ICI), aiming to promote learning through competition and passing on industry skills.Golden Statue Cup SponsorshipCompetition of this scale cannot thrive without the support of premium ingredients. As the designated flour brand for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a company repeatedly recognized as a Hong Kong Top Brand, “Golden Statue” has been a driving force in China’s baking industry over several decades.At the final, the organizers will provide contestants with designated competition flours of the highest-grade, including Golden Statue Brand flour, American Rose Brand flour, Royal Sakura Japanese Style Bread flour, and Lam Soon’s newly developed “Golden Statue Highland Barley Bread Premix,” which incorporates a core technological breakthrough. The Professional Division will also feature a dedicated assessment module requiring contestants to create their entries on site using this health-oriented ingredient, sourced from Highland barley grown at an altitude of 4,000 meters, helping to lead a new international trend in healthy baking.Seize the Final Registration OpportunityThis is the ultimate contest that will determine your standing in the industry! The Professional Division champion will represent Hong Kong and Macao and advance directly to the China Final, competing for the sole national spot to compete in the Global Final in Munich, Germany. Together, the Professional and Student Categories will feature champion, first and second runners-up, as well as Innovation Award and Highland Barley Award among other prestigious prizes, with a total cash prize of HK$12,000. All winners will also receive a Lam Soon product gift package. Registration for the Professional Division will close on 27th April, so seize this last opportunity to embark on your journey to becoming a world-class champion!Important Competition Dates• Professional Division registration deadline: 27th April 2026• Professional Division preliminary round (offline assessment): 8th May 2026 at Lam Soon Hong Kong Group’s Tai Po Baking Centre•Professional Division Competition Plan submission deadline: 28th May 2026•Hong Kong and Macao SAR Final (live on-site competition): 5th June 2026 for the Student Category and 6th June 2026 for the Professional Division at the International Culinary Institute (ICI)Registration and enquiryApplicants should submit personal information and photos of their entries via WeChat by scanning the official registration QR code. For enquiries, please email the organizing committee at worldofbread@126.com.— End —

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