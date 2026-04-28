Press Release: Update on Route 10 North to Route 95 North On-Ramp Project

RHODE ISLAND, April 28 - Following a request from Governor Dan McKee to Amtrak, RIDOT secured extended work windows over the rail lines, allowing work to begin at 9:00 p.m. last night and continue through 5:00 a.m. today.

Crews made good progress overnight. They installed concrete barriers along the edge of the ramp in place of the parapet. They also installed a steel traffic barrier on the inside of the bridge, in front of the concrete barrier.

Tonight, work will continue with the installation of a temporary shield to replace the Amtrak safety shield. As a precaution, crews will also remove the safety shield on the opposite parapet and replace it with a temporary structure. RIDOT also will begin installing a temporary Amtrak safety shield on the newly placed barrier. This work will again begin at 9:00 p.m., as a result of the Governor's request to Amtrak for extended work hours.

Our priority remains reopening the bridge safely and as quickly as possible. We will continue to keep Rhode Islanders updated.