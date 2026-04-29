Gary Sinise Foundation Acknowledges One Water Systems for Donation Supporting Veterans Housing Initiative

It values the recognition from the Foundation and the opportunity to support initiatives that directly benefit veterans and their families.” — Kevin Worsfold

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gary Sinise Foundation has formally acknowledged a contribution from One Water Systems in support of programs serving veterans, first responders, and their families. The contribution includes an in-kind donation of a water filtration unit valued at $5,500. The donation is designated for the Foundation’s RISE (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Smart Homes program in Dennet, Oregon, which provides specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans.The Gary Sinise Foundation noted that contributions of this nature support a range of initiatives, including providing equipment to first responders, assisting wounded veterans with continuity of care, and delivering resources to service members and their families.Access to clean and reliable water is an important component of residential infrastructure, particularly in housing designed for individuals with medical or mobility needs. The donated filtration system is intended to support water quality within the home environment as part of the Foundation’s broader efforts to enhance daily living conditions for program recipients.One Water Systems, based in Carlsbad, California, provides residential water filtration and treatment solutions and participates in community-focused initiatives as part of its operations.The Gary Sinise Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and honoring active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families through a range of programs, including housing, wellness, and relief services.About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California-based company specializing in whole house water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care. Today, One Water Systems proudly serves thousands of households across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, helping families enjoy safer, cleaner water while protecting the environment.About Gary Sinise FoundationThe Gary Sinise Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families through impactful programs and services.Media Contact:One Water Systems760-994-4795info@onewatersystems.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)Tel: 1 877 I Go MYCTEmail: info@mycommunity.today

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