Virgo Announces Research Collaboration with The Rajpurkar Lab to Develop Next-Gen AI Foundation Model for Endoscopy

Combines Virgo's endoscopy dataset with Rajpurkar Lab's medical AI expertise to advance disease detection, risk scoring, treatment recommendation, and outcomes.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, Inc. ("Virgo"), a leader in data capture and AI-driven innovation for endoscopy, today announced a research collaboration with the Rajpurkar Lab in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School to develop a next-generation AI foundation model for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy. The collaboration aims to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in endoscopic medicine, with a focus on disease detection, risk scoring, treatment recommendation, and outcome prediction.

Under the agreement, Virgo will contribute more than one million de-identified, high-definition endoscopy videos drawn from its proprietary dataset, the largest known collection of GI endoscopy video data in the world. The Rajpurkar Lab specializes in developing AI algorithms, datasets, and clinician-AI interfaces across medical imaging, natural language processing, and structured health data. The research team led by Professor Rajpurkar will bring its deep expertise in medical AI algorithm development, foundation modeling, and clinician-AI collaboration to design, train, and evaluate the next-generation model.

The collaboration builds on Virgo's existing foundation model, EndoDINO, which the company released in January 2025 to state-of-the-art results across a range of GI endoscopy benchmarks, including anatomical landmark classification, polyp segmentation, and ulcerative colitis severity scoring. EndoDINO was developed using Meta's open-source DINOv2 architecture and is already being adopted by leading medical systems and pharmaceutical companies.

The next-generation model will focus on advancing video-level understanding, an area the research teams believe holds significant untapped potential for endoscopy AI. Unlike prior approaches that analyze individual frames, video-level foundation modeling could enable new capabilities such as detecting a broader range of diseases from routine procedures, predicting treatment response, and generating clinically meaningful risk scores from standard-of-care endoscopies.

"Virgo has spent nearly a decade building the infrastructure to capture, manage, and learn from endoscopy video at an unmatched scale," said Matt Schwartz, CEO at Virgo. “Collaborating with the Rajpurkar Lab brings together leading experts in medical AI. Together, we're building the models that aim to define how AI is used in gastroenterology for the next decade, from real-time disease detection to predicting which patients will respond to specific therapies."

"Endoscopy generates an extraordinary volume of rich visual data, yet the field has only begun to tap its potential with AI," said Dr. Pranav Rajpurkar, Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School. "Virgo's dataset, in scale and diversity, presents a unique opportunity to develop foundation models that can generalize across a wide range of clinical tasks. We're excited to explore what becomes possible when you combine that data with advances in self-supervised learning and video understanding."



About Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, Inc.

Virgo is a Carlsbad, California-based technology company transforming endoscopy through scalable, secure data capture and AI-driven innovation. The company's cloud platform, VirgoCloud, enables healthcare providers to automatically capture, store, and analyze high-definition endoscopy procedure videos. Virgo has amassed the world's largest endoscopy video dataset: over three million procedures and growing by more than one million annually. In January 2025, Virgo launched EndoDINO, its proprietary AI foundation model for endoscopy, alongside EndoML, a full-stack AI development platform. Virgo's solutions are used by academic medical centers, integrated health systems, private practices, and pharmaceutical companies to advance clinical care, research, and drug development. For more information, visit virgosvs.com

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