Chairman Comer Commends DOJ for Holding Dr. Morens Accountable for Concealing Information about COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON—Following today’s indictment of Dr. David Morens, a former senior advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) commended the U.S. Department of Justice for its efforts to bring accountability for wrongdoing uncovered by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic uncovered evidence revealing Dr. Morens – a top advisor to Dr. Fauci – intentionally took action to conceal and falsify records about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. We caught Dr. Morens red-handed as he boasted in emails about how the ‘FOIA lady’ coached him on how to hide records and cover-up information. I applaud the Trump Justice Department for taking action to hold this public official accountable for hiding information from the American people. No one is above the law and under the Trump Administration, overdue accountability is finally here,” said Chairman Comer.

The indictment reveals that Dr. Morens has been charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting – all of which is largely based on findings revealed by the House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Watch Chairman Comer grill Dr. Morens at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing.

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