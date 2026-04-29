UNITAR and FIA launch the Safe Mobility for All and for Life Programme for Central and Eastern Europe

28 April 2026, Budva, Montenegro - UNITAR in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and support from the FIA Foundation, launched the Central and Eastern Europe edition of the Safe Mobility for All and For Life (SM4A4L) initiative. SM4A4L aims to equip FIA automobile clubs and local authorities with training, mentorship, and evidence-based actions to develop concrete projects that improve road safety for everyone.

Road safety progress across Europe remains uneven. According to the European Commission, challenges for Central and Eastern Europe are high fatality rates, infrastructure gaps, and risks for vulnerable road users.

The kick-off session held on 20 April 2026 in Budva, Montenegro brought together representatives of 14 automobile clubs from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Ukraine, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, and Slovenia.

Expert-led discussions with representatives from UNITAR, the International Road Assessment Programme (iRap) Safer Journeys in Europe, and Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) reinforced alignment with the Vision Zero framework, focusing on reducing fatalities and road user risks through safer system design.

Peer-to-peer exchanges to share experiences and lessons learned were also facilitated. Participants initiated project proposals development in line with local needs by: