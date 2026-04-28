ICRC president arrives in Iran to discuss urgent humanitarian concerns

While in the country, she will meet with senior government officials and the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to discuss the humanitarian consequences of hostilities in Iran and the wider region, and reaffirm the importance of international humanitarian law in protecting civilians and essential infrastructure during conflict.

The president will also discuss practical arrangements for the ICRC to bring in more supplies to support relief efforts, including by the IRCS, which has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response.

Earlier this month, the ICRC delivered more than 170 tonnes of essential relief items to help those affected by the conflict. Additional shipments of medical items and forensic supplies are due to be delivered in the coming days.

President Spoljaric’s visit to Iran is part of a series of engagements in the region as well as the ICRC’s ongoing dialogue with Iranian authorities. These bilateral discussions reflect the ICRC’s direct engagement with all states to galvanize respect for the rules of war.