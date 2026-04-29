MineHub and Mitigram Sign MoU to Advance Digital Trade Finance in Commodities

The partnership accelerates the adoption of integrated digital solutions, bridging the physical commodities supply chain and trade finance industries.

Joining forces with MineHub represents an important step toward a more connected and data-driven future for commodity trade finance.” — Joshua Kroeker, CEO, Mitigram

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitigram, a global platform for digital trade finance, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with MineHub TechnologiesInc. (TSXV: MHUB, OTCQB: MHUBF), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets. MineHub will now add Mitigram’s impressive network and capabilities to its trade finance partner network.“We are thrilled to expand our trade finance partner network to include Mitigram. Together with Mitigram, we are at the forefront of innovation, creating integrated digital solutions that digitize and de-risk global supply chains,” said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. “By linking MineHub’s real-time logistics data and network with Mitigram’s trade finance capabilities and network, we are advancing our mission to de-risk transactions and unlock more efficient access to capital.”“Joining forces with MineHub represents an important step toward a more connected and data-driven future for commodity trade finance,” said Joshua Kroeker, CEO of Mitigram. “The collaboration bridges physical supply chain visibility with intelligent trade financing solutions, enabling us to build a best-in-class digital solution that unlocks faster, more transparent access to working capital across the commodities ecosystem.”Mitigram connects global corporates and banks through a single digital interface to source competitive trade finance (such as letters of credit and other instruments) and manage bank relationships. It automates workflows, increases transparency and delivers data-driven insights, bringing greater visibility and control to financing decisions. Simultaneously, it empowers banks to access corporate trade finance demand, standardize deal workflows, and deploy capital more efficiently across a broader market.The Agreement between MineHub and Mitigram establishes a framework for collaboration between MineHub and Mitigram to jointly explore opportunities to streamline and digitize trade finance processes across the commodities supply chain. By combining MineHub’s post-trade capabilities such as digital documentation and shipment visibility with Mitigram’s financing network and digital workflows, the two companies aim to better serve the commodities market by improving transparency, reduce risk, and accelerate access to working capital.Unlocking More Efficient Trade FinanceTrade finance remains a critical yet often fragmented component of commodity transactions, relying heavily on manual documentation, disconnected systems, and limited data visibility.Through this collaboration, MineHub and Mitigram will explore how digitized, real-time supply chain data can be leveraged to:• Enhance risk assessment and credit decisioning• Reduce reliance on manual documentation and reconciliation• Improve speed and efficiency of financing workflows• Increase transparency across counterparties, financiers, and serviceproviders• Enable more seamless access to trade finance for commodity participantNext StepsUnder the Agreement, the two companies will work together to identify joint use cases, engage with mutual customers, and assess integration opportunities between their respective platforms.About MineHubMineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.About MitigramMitigram is a leading digital platform for global trade finance execution. Used by the world’s largest corporates and banks, Mitigram streamlines the communication, discovery, and execution of trade finance instruments, facilitating billions in global trade transactions. It combines transaction data with real-time market insights, bringing greater visibility and transactions across 120+ markets, supporting over 10,000 trade flows worldwide. www.mitigram.com

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