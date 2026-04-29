Solid Ground Financial Marks 15 Years Helping Americans Escape Payday Loan Trap as CFPB Reports High Complaint Volumes

Solid ground financial Solid Ground Financial Awarded Best Debt Company

"As payday loan APRs top 400%, Solid Ground Financial offers a structured way out — one payment, no new loans, debt-free in under two years."

Most people don't fall into payday loan debt because they're careless. They fall in because life happens. We help them find a structured, dignified way out.” — Ruben McEachron

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood, FL-based debt relief company has helped thousands of borrowers consolidate payday loan debt into a single monthly payment — and plans to expand free consultations nationwide in response to rising consumer demandAs the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reports a significant rise in payday loan complaints from American consumers, Solid Ground Financial — a Hollywood, Florida-based debt relief company — is marking 15 years of helping borrowers break the payday loan cycle through its proven consolidation program.The company, which consolidates payday loans, credit cards, personal loans, and medical bills into a single, manageable monthly payment, says demand for its services has never been higher — with inquiries up significantly in 2025 as inflation and rising living costs push more Americans toward short-term, high-interest borrowing.“We see the same story every day: someone took out one payday loan to cover an emergency, and six months later they have four loans drafting from their account before their paycheck even clears. Our job is to stop that cycle and get them debt-free, usually within 18 to 24 months.”— Ruben McEachron, COO, Solid Ground FinancialThe Payday Loan Crisis by the NumbersPayday loans carry annual percentage rates (APRs) that often exceed 300–400%, according to the CFPB. The agency notes that a majority of payday loan borrowers roll over or re-borrow within 14 days of their initial loan, trapping them in a cycle that can persist for months. The average borrower takes out eight payday loans per year.For many households, the math is punishing: a $400 payday loan can cost $460 within two weeks. If rolled over repeatedly, the same borrower may repay $1,000 or more before the original principal is retired.How the Solid Ground Financial Program WorksSolid Ground Financials Payday Loan Relief Plan consolidates multiple payday loans into one monthly payment. The program works in three steps:1. Free consultation: A trained counselor reviews the borrower’s full debt picture.2. Negotiation: The team contacts payday lenders directly to reduce or eliminate interest and fees.3. One payment: The borrower makes a single monthly payment until debt-free — typically within 18 to 24 months.The program also helps borrowers regain control of their checking accounts by stopping the multiple automatic debits that payday lenders use to collect payment — a feature clients consistently cite as delivering immediate financial relief.Expanding Free Consultations NationwideIn response to growing demand, Solid Ground Financial is expanding availability of its no-obligation free consultations to borrowers in all 50 states. Prospective clients can call 877-785-7817 or submit an inquiry at solidgroundfinancial.org to receive a personalized debt analysis at no cost.The company serves borrowers carrying payday loan debt, credit card debt, installment loans, personal loans, and medical bills — often consolidating all outstanding obligations into the same single monthly payment.About Solid Ground FinancialSolid Ground Financial is a Hollywood, Florida-based debt relief company with over 15 years of experience helping Americans consolidate and eliminate payday loan debt. The company’s Payday Loan Relief Plan, Installment Loan Relief Plan, and Credit Card Consolidation Plan serve borrowers across the United States. For more information, visit www.solidgroundfinancial.org or call 877-785-7817.Note to editors: A spokesperson is available for interview. Please contact David Smith 877-785-7817Media Contact: Ruben McEachronPhone: 877-785-7817Email: customerservice@solidgroundfinancial.orgWeb: www.solidgroundfinancial.org

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