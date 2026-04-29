THE HONORABLE OMBUDSMAN GENERAL SPEAKS ABOUT THE MID-TERM ELECTIONS TO OMBUDSMAN PRESS NEWS 'SAYS, GET OUT & VOTE!'

OMBUDSMAN GENERAL

IN A RECENT INTERVIEW THE HONORABLE OMBUDSMAN GENERAL SPEAKS ABOUT THE MID-TERM ELECTIONS HE SAYS, 'GET OUT & VOTE!'

I have spent my entire career fighting for social justice and empowering communities, and I am ready to bring that same passion and dedication to the role of Mayor.” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, OMBUDSMAN GENERAL

COMPTON , CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have 35 days left before Election Day on June 2nd and voters will soon be receiving their ballots in the mail. That means what we do right now really matters.The last day to register to vote for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election is May 18, 2026.All California active registered voters will receive a ballot for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election.County elections officials will begin mailing ballots by May 4, 2026.Secure ballot drop-off locations open on May 5, 2026.Ballots can be dropped off at a drop-off location, county elections office, or returned by mail.The first vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties on May 23, 2026.In person early voting locations throughout California will be open on Saturday, May 30, 2026.June 2 is the last day to vote in-person or return a ballot by 8:00 p.m. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2. If mailing on Elections Day, get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal employee inside a United States Post Office.Bishop Leroy Guillory, a renowned Human Rights Activist, has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Compton in the upcoming 2026 election. With a strong background in Social Justice and Community Empowerment, Bishop Guillory aims to bring positive change and progress to the role of Mayor in the city of Compton. Bishop Guillory is no stranger to advocating for human rights and promoting social justice. As the Ombudsman General, Archbishop, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Author, he has dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and empowering individuals to create a better future for themselves and their communities.With his extensive experience and expertise in various fields, Bishop Guillory is well-equipped to take on the role of Mayor and lead Compton towards a brighter future. His vision for the city includes promoting economic growth, improving education and healthcare, and creating a safer and more inclusive community for all residents."I am honored to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Compton in 2026. I have spent my entire career fighting for social justice and empowering communities, and I am ready to bring that same passion and dedication to the role of Mayor. I believe that together, we can create a better future for Compton and its residents," said Bishop Guillory.As the election approaches, Bishop Guillory will continue to engage with the community and listen to their concerns and ideas. He is committed to working with the people of Compton to create a city that is inclusive, prosperous, and safe for all. With Bishop Guillory as Mayor, the future of Compton looks bright.For more information on Bishop Leroy Guillory and his campaign for Mayor of Compton, please visit his website at www.bishopljguillory.com . Follow him on social media for updates and to join the conversation about the future of Compton.

Bishop Leroy Guillory Compton Mayor 2026 A True Public Servant

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