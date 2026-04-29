Taiwan Startup Events 2026: G Camp 2026 Stands Out as Applications Remain Open Now

Taiwan has many startup events, but G Camp 2026 stands out as one of the few programs running now and still open for application.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia’s most active startup ecosystems, with a growing lineup of events, founder programs, and international expansion opportunities in 2026. Among the startup activities worth watching in Taiwan, three stand out:1. G Camp 2026 G Camp 2026 is one of the most actionable startup programs in Taiwan right now. It is organized by Taiwan’s Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration and co-organized by the Institute for Information Industry. The official program highlights international training, global market linkage, and support resources valued at NT$6 million.What makes G Camp 2026 especially important is simple: it is running now, and applications are still open. The official registration page shows that the Japan track is open now and accepts applications until June 12, 2026 at 23:59:59.The current timeline also gives founders a real sense of momentum. The info session is scheduled for May 6 in Taipei, followed by an Online Workshop on July 29, Boot Camp on August 27–28 in Kaohsiung, Final Pitch on August 29, and a tentative Kyushu Trip on October 7–13. This makes G Camp feel less like a future announcement and more like a live program already moving forward.For startups that want to enter Japan, this creates a stronger reason to act now rather than wait. G Camp is not only a branding event. It combines training, pitching, mentoring, and overseas business linkage in one track.Apply now: G Camp 2026 Application Form 2. InnoVEX 2026InnoVEX remains one of Taiwan’s best-known international startup exhibitions. According to the official event information, the 2026 exhibition runs from June 2 to June 5 in Taipei. For startups seeking investor visibility, exhibition exposure, and global ecosystem traffic, it remains one of the biggest names on the Taiwan startup calendar.3. Meet TaipeiMeet Taipei continues to be one of the most recognized startup festival brands in Taiwan. Its official English site describes it as Asia’s largest startup festival, reflecting its long-term position in the regional startup ecosystem.While Taiwan has many startup events in 2026, G Camp 2026 stands out for one simple reason: it is not only well-positioned within Taiwan’s startup ecosystem, but also one of the few programs that founders can still apply to right now while gaining a clearer path toward overseas business development.For startups comparing current opportunities in Taiwan, G Camp 2026 deserves close attention. In a market full of events, it stands out as one of the most immediate and practical options for teams preparing for international growth.

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