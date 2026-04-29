Kuvings USA presents three juice recipes for Mother’s Day

Kuvings watermelon juice for hydration, image credit @bokylicious Kuvings USA is holding a 30% discount promotion in celebration of Mother’s Day. Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus

Kuvings USA celebrates Mother’s Day with 30% off, including the AUTO10 Plus slow juicer, and shares three easy juice recipes for Mother’s Day.

IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings USA is celebrating Mother’s Day with a 30% discount and introducing three juice recipes specially curated for mothers. The promotion runs from April 24 through May 11, 2026, making premium cold-press juicing more accessible than ever and offering a meaningful gift option for Mother’s Day.The newly introduced recipes are designed to support everyday wellness in a simple and convenient way, even during a busy routine. Made with fresh ingredients, they can be easily prepared at home and serve as a thoughtful and practical gift idea to show appreciation for every mom on Mother’s Day.Here are three recipes to try this Mother's Day:🍎 Red Kick Beet2 apples1 beet1 carrot1 slice of lemon or gingerBeet juice is known to be high in dietary nitrates, which may help boost energy, support healthy blood pressure, and contribute to heart health. It can support vitality recovery and vascular health for mothers who often experience fatigue from busy daily routines.🍅 Smooth Tomato2 tomatoes1 orange1 carrot1 slice of lemonRich in vitamin C and antioxidants, this juice may help support skin health and immune function, while lycopene found in tomatoes is known to be associated with heart health. It is a well-balanced combination for mothers who want to take care of both their skin condition and immunity despite the fatigue from daily activities and household responsibilities.🍉 Basil Watermelon¼ watermelon (about 4 cups cubed)A handful of fresh basil leavesBasil watermelon juice helps with hydration and can be an enjoyable addition to a daily wellness routine. Easy to enjoy without any burden, it can naturally become a simple and sustainable wellness habit in mothers’ daily lives.All recipes can be easily prepared using the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus slow juicer. Designed for convenient home use, the AUTO10 Plus allows users to process a wide range of ingredients with minimal prep, including celery, carrots, ginger, and turmeric.Featuring cold-press technology, the AUTO10 Plus helps preserve the natural nutrients of fruits and vegetables, while its 135 oz large-capacity hopper allows for batch juicing. With its hands-free operation and easy-to-clean design, it offers a practical and high-quality solution for daily use.Kuvings USA presents this Mother’s Day as an opportunity to go beyond a traditional gift by introducing a healthy daily habit. As a meaningful and practical gift, the slow juicer can be paired with fresh ingredients to create a thoughtful gift set for mothers, or given on its own as a premium wellness gift for any mom. With a slow juicer, enjoying fresh, cold-press juice at home becomes simple and convenient, making it a gift that continues to add value beyond the occasion.✨The 30% Mother’s Day promotion runs from April 24 through May 11, 2026.✔️For more information, visit https://www.kuvingsusa.com/ Image credit: @bokylicious, Kuvings ambassador

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