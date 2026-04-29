1024 agentx

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1024EX , an on-chain trading platform, today announced the launch of its mainnet and the release of its AI trading agent, AgentX . AgentX is integrated into the platform and performs market monitoring, strategy generation, order execution, position management, and post-trade review within boundaries authorized by users. AgentX operates across the spot, perpetual, and prediction markets supported by the platform. Trading activity is recorded on 1024Chain, an in-house Layer 1 blockchain, and is publicly auditable.AgentX CapabilitiesAgentX provides five categories of functionality, each operating within boundaries defined by users.1. Market Monitoring. AgentX continuously monitors price action, on-chain data, news flow, event indicators, and social signals across the markets supported by 1024EX. The agent surfaces items that may warrant attention and changes in capital allocation patterns.2. Probability Analysis. AgentX estimates probabilities for monitored events, computes implied odds and pricing, and identifies market inflection points and shifts in capital flows. The data sources, references, and reasoning behind each conclusion are presented to the user.3. Strategy Generation. AgentX produces structured calls based on market and event analysis, including instrument, entry parameters, position sizing, and levels for take-profit and stop-loss. The reasoning underlying each call is recorded.4. Autonomous Execution. Within boundaries set by users, AgentX places orders, manages position sizing, and executes take-profit and stop-loss instructions automatically. The platform integrates over 160 trading strategies and supports order types including trailing stop, TWAP, VWAP, iceberg, and OCO. AgentX operates on a 24-hour basis.5. Post-Trade Review. After each trade, AgentX automatically generates a review record covering the original objective, the strategy applied, the order path, and the outcome. Reviews are filed into a per-user decision history.Platform ArchitectureAgentX runs directly on the infrastructure of 1024EX rather than connecting to a third-party exchange via external API. The platform comprises native wallets, the 1024Bridge cross-chain bridge, the 1024Oracle price oracle, the 1024Square on-chain quant collaboration layer, and a unified account system spanning spot, perpetual, and prediction markets. AgentX performs fund routing, order submission, and cross-market composition within authorized boundaries on this infrastructure. 1024EX operates on a non-custodial architecture: users retain control of private keys and execution rules, and the protocol does not engage in proprietary trading."AgentX represents a shift in how AI participates in financial markets, moving from an advisory tool to a market participant capable of execution," said [Title · Name TBD] of 1024EX. "The objective was not to add AI features to an existing exchange, but to build an on-chain environment in which an AI agent can hold accounts, manage funds, and act within boundaries defined by the user."Market CoverageThe 1024EX platform supports three market types within a single account: spot, perpetual contracts, and prediction markets via 1024EX Predict. Prediction-market contracts represent outcomes of future events, including macroeconomic indicators, policy decisions, technology releases, and on-chain milestones. The lifecycle of each event contract — from creation through resolution to settlement — is recorded on 1024Chain. AgentX provides monitoring, strategy generation, and execution capabilities across the three market types and supports cross-market composition, including scenario hedging and basis strategies.Transparency and Audit TrailAgentX exposes the data, reasoning, and rationale underlying each decision. Each call records the data sources used, the events referenced, and the on-chain metrics weighed. The path from objective to strategy generation, order placement, and final execution is queryable on 1024Chain. Each completed trade is paired with a post-trade review record.Compliance FeaturesThe 1024EX platform integrates compliance characteristics at the protocol layer. The system is non-custodial and uses user-controlled keys; the platform does not exercise discretionary control over user accounts and does not engage in proprietary trading. Matching, clearing, and settlement are recorded on 1024Chain and are publicly verifiable.AvailabilityThe 1024EX mainnet and AgentX are available to users worldwide as of April 29, 2026. Product documentation, API references, and integration guides are published at docs.1024ex.com.About 1024EX1024EX is an on-chain trading platform that supports direct participation by AI agents in markets. Its core product, AgentX, is a 24-hour AI trading agent that performs market monitoring, strategy generation, order execution, position management, and post-trade review within boundaries authorized by users. The 1024EX platform comprises native wallets, the 1024Bridge cross-chain bridge, the 1024Oracle price oracle, the 1024Square on-chain quant collaboration layer, and 1024Chain, an in-house Layer 1 blockchain. The platform supports spot, perpetual, and prediction markets within a single account and operates on a non-custodial architecture, with trading activity recorded on-chain. More information is available at 1024ex.com.

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