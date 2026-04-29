Washington Revels Partners with #FreedomWalk2026 to Mark Opening and Closing Milestones of Historic Journey

GLEN ECHO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Revels is honored to support historian Anthony Cohen’s #FreedomWalk2026 by presenting performances at the opening and closing milestones of his 750-mile journey retracing the Underground Railroad.Led by Cohen, president of the Menare Foundation, the multi-state walk will begin in Maryland and conclude in Canada, commemorating the legacy of Harriet Tubman and the courage of 19th-century self-liberators. Cohen will undertake the full journey, engaging communities along the route through education, storytelling, and public programming.Washington Revels is proud to contribute to this important initiative by helping to launch and conclude the journey through the power of music and performance. As a cultural partner, the organization will present two special events that frame the walk—bringing artistic expression, historical resonance, and community participation to these key moments.Saturday, May 3 – Kickoff EventBeall-Dawson House, 103 W Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD | 2:00–4:00 p.m.Featuring Heritage Voices, Washington Revels’ multigenerational vocal ensemble, in advance of the official start of the walk.Wednesday, July 1 – Culminating CelebrationNiagara, NY (time TBD, please check RevelsDC.org for updates)Featuring Jubilee Voices, offering a powerful musical reflection at the conclusion of the journey.Washington Revels will mark its beginning and its culmination using the arts to deepen connection, elevate the historical narrative, and honor the spirit of those who sought freedom along this path.Community members are encouraged to attend the May 3 kickoff event in Rockville, MD and support Washington Revels’ artists as they help illuminate this important chapter of American history.For more information, visit www.revelsdc.org ###About Washington RevelsWashington Revels is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to reviving and celebrating traditional music, dance, and storytelling from diverse cultures and eras. Through performances, educational programs, and community events, Revels fosters connection across generations and communities.

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