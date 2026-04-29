Applications now open for the AHA Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award 

Applications are now open for the AHA Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award, which recognizes and shares the accomplishments of rural hospitals that demonstrate responsiveness, innovation and excellence in developing, implementing and sustaining programs and services. One winner and up to three finalists will be selected; honorees will be hospitals investing in programs, care redesign, collaboration, or technology-driven solutions to address emerging challenges in rural, remote and frontier areas of the United States and its territories. The award will be presented at the 2027 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, held Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2027, in Orlando, Florida. The AHA Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award is sponsored by Microsoft. APPLY NOW

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