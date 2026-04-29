Barnes & Brown Distilling Co. Launches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Rockland Trading and Food Choice

700ml range of bottles

Barnes & Brown, the acclaimed Australian producer of premium non-alcoholic spirits, today announced its official launch into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barnes & Brown, the acclaimed Australian producer of premium non-alcoholic spirits, today announced its official launch into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Company has appointed Rockland Trading as its exclusive import partner and Food Choice Trading Company as its local market distribution partner — together bringing Barnes & Brown’s award-winning alcohol-free range to hospitality venues and retailers across the Kingdom.Handcrafted and blended in Australia, Barnes & Brown creates non-alcoholic spirits that capture the flavour, aroma and experience of classic spirits — without the alcohol. Lovingly crafted for discerning drinkers who seek a healthier and more mindful way to unwind, the Barnes & Brown collection draws inspiration from Australia’s vibrant beverage culture and enduring summer lifestyle.The Saudi launch aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions for a world-class hospitality, tourism and lifestyle sector. As premium hotels, restaurants, cafés and experiential venues continue to scale, Saudi operators and guests are increasingly seeking sophisticated, alcohol-free alternatives that match the quality and craft of fine dining. Barnes & Brown is proud to answer that call.“Launching Barnes & Brown into Saudi Arabia is a proud and deeply meaningful milestone for our Company,” said Tim Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Brown Distilling Co. “I want to personally thank the extraordinary teams at Rockland Trading and Food Choice Trading Company for their tireless dedication in bringing this to life — from navigating importation and compliance to building an exceptional route-to-market.”“Our team in Australia at Barnes & Brown, and our proud distributor partners around the globe have worked incredibly hard over the past year to make this launch a reality. This achievement belongs to all of them. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for Barnes & Brown in the Middle East.”Rockland Trading, a trusted name in premium food and beverage importation across the Kingdom, will oversee the importation, regulatory clearance and supply chain of Barnes & Brown products into Saudi Arabia. The partnership draws on Rockland Trading’s deep experience bringing international craft brands to the region responsibly and at scale.“Barnes & Brown represents the very best of craft non-alcoholic spirits, and we are delighted to introduce the range to Saudi Arabia,” said Stephen Price CEO of Rockland Trading.“Consumer demand for premium alcohol-free options has accelerated dramatically across the Kingdom, and Barnes & Brown sits perfectly at the intersection of quality, provenance and occasion. We are proud to stand alongside Tim and the Barnes & Brown team as they make their Saudi debut.”Food Choice Trading Company, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading HORECA, Food Service and retail distribution specialists, will manage in-market activation, listings and commercial execution for Barnes & Brown across hotels, restaurants, cafés and premium retail channels.“We are thrilled to partner with Barnes & Brown and Rockland Trading to bring this remarkable Australian brand to our customers across the Kingdom,” said Ahmad Abdulhadi, CEO, Food Choice Trading Company. “Our hospitality operators have been asking for genuinely premium non-alcoholic alternatives — not compromises. Barnes & Brown delivers exactly that: authentic flavour, beautiful presentation and an experience guests will remember.”Barnes & Brown products will be available through Rockland Trading importation and Food Choice distribution into leading five-star hotels, fine-dining restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers across Riyadh, Jeddah, the Eastern Province and beyond. Additional activations, menu collaborations and retail placements will follow through the remainder of 2026.About Barnes & BrownLovingly crafted in Australia, Barnes & Brown creates premium non-alcoholic spirits amd ready to drink cocktails designed to capture the essence of classic favourites — without the alcohol. Born from Australia’s innovative beverage spirit and sunny lifestyle, Barnes & Brown’s range offers a refreshing way to indulge mindfully, with zero compromise on taste.Website: https://barnesandbrown.co/ Instagram: @barnesandbrownFacebook: facebook.com/barnesandbrownauLinkedIn: Barnes & Brown

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