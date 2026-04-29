The Immortals Delivers a High Stakes Finale of Survival, Science, and Relentless Pursuit

The Immortals: Book 7 in the Dog Rescue Series by Richard N James

Richard N. James crafts a thriller where a former prisoner and his loyal dog are hunted across the country in a race against power, greed and time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immortals, the seventh installment in The Dog Rescue Series by Richard N. James, is a fast-paced and electrifying thriller that blends science fiction with raw human emotion. In this powerful chapter, the stakes rise to unprecedented levels as survival becomes a relentless pursuit against forces driven by wealth, power, and control.

The story follows Bobby Link, a man who spent forty-two years in prison and emerges into a world that is no longer familiar. Transformed by a secretive experiment known as the Immortality Project, Bobby is no longer just a survivor. He has become something extraordinary—a living target whose existence holds immense value for those willing to exploit it. Alongside him is Snowman, his fiercely loyal white Lab, equally shaped by the same mysterious forces.

As Bobby attempts to reclaim his freedom, he finds himself hunted by Alexander King, a powerful tech billionaire determined to capture what he sees as a groundbreaking asset. With limitless resources at his disposal, King turns the country into a network of surveillance and pursuit, leaving Bobby with few places to hide. Every step forward becomes a calculated risk, and every safe haven proves temporary.

Driven by urgency and guided by clues left behind by a repentant scientist, Bobby navigates a landscape filled with deception and danger. The journey unfolds as both a physical escape and a deeper struggle for identity, as Bobby confronts what it means to live in a body that others seek to control. The bond between him and Snowman adds emotional depth, highlighting loyalty and companionship in the face of constant threat.

Inspired by themes of technological advancement and ethical boundaries, The Immortals explores the consequences of pushing science beyond its limits. It raises questions about ownership, humanity, and the cost of immortality, creating a narrative that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

This book is ideal for readers who enjoy high-intensity thrillers with elements of science fiction and strong character dynamics. Its pacing, tension, and emotional core make it a compelling continuation of a series that has consistently delivered action and depth.

Richard N. James brings a bold and cinematic style to his storytelling, combining vivid imagery with sharp narrative momentum. His ability to balance suspense with emotional resonance ensures a memorable reading experience.

The Immortals ultimately delivers a gripping finale to this chapter of Bobby Link’s fight for freedom, where survival is not just about escape but about reclaiming humanity in a world determined to take it away.

The Dog Rescue Series will continue with one more upcoming installment, Into the Inferno, scheduled for release soon.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0cV89Mzz

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