THE GRACE FOUNDATION AND NYC HEALTH + HOSPITALS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

THE GRACE CAFÉ TO LAUNCH ON SEAVIEW CAMPUS

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, April 30th The GRACE Foundation , a Staten Island-based non-profit dedicated to empowering those with autism, will host a press conference alongside NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View. The organizations will announce a historic partnership with the launch of The GRACE Café, an eatery located on the campus of Seaview which will be operated by participants of The GRACE Foundation.“This event marks a milestone in our 26-year history,” said Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director of The GRACE Foundation. “Our participants have grown and learned so much from working on our food truck, and this café will take their job preparedness to the next level. We’re thankful to NYC Health + Hospitals and look forward to the future.”In 2025, The GRACE Foundation launched GRACE On Wheels, a food truck led by GRACE Participants. Since its start, the truck has been involved in local events and festivals and booked for corporate and private events. GRACE Café will serve as a natural extension of this culinary program, enabling more participants the engage in hands-on learning while honing their social skills.“Partnering with The Grace Foundation to open a café in the Sea View lobby is an important step in reimagining how we support the daily experience of our residents, families, and staff. This initiative goes beyond offering refreshments—it creates a warm, space where people can gather, connect, and feel a sense of normalcy and comfort,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View Chief Executive Officer Matthew Levy, LNHA, MHA. “We are proud to collaborate with an organization that shares our values of compassion, dignity, and community engagement. Together, we are enhancing the environment at Sea View in a meaningful way, making it not just a place of care, but a place of connection and belonging.”The announcement will take place at 11:30am on Thursday, April 30th at 460 Brielle Avenue, in the Robitzek Administration Building. In addition to commentary by local elected officials, GRACE Foundation Leadership and NYC Health + Hospitals Executives, the event will feature a sampling of menu items that will be available once the café opens its doors for service.About The GRACE Foundation:The GRACE Foundation is a non-profit organization established to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a neurological disorder that impacts the development of language and communication skills as well as social interaction and relatedness. Given the complexity of the disorder, each person with an Autism Spectrum Disorder is unique and therefore requires individualized guidance and support. For more information about The GRACE Foundation please visit www.graceofny.org About NYC Health + Hospitals/ Sea View:NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View is a 304-bed skilled nursing facility on Staten Island, certified by the New York State Department of Health and maintains its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services five-star rating since 2008. Sea View ranks #34 in Newsweek’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes in New York State. It also holds the highest performance rating for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation from U.S. News & World Report in its Best Nursing Homes in 2024 for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. A pioneer in long-term care for brain injury, NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View was the first facility in downstate New York to establish a New York State Certified Brain Injury Program. The program offers a 21-bed unit for patients who need active restorative rehabilitation and a 38-bed unit for brain-injured patients who require extended care. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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