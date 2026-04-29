ASTRID Launches Dental AI — Three Healthcare Domains Live in Under 60 Days

ASTRID AI Healthcare Companions - Medical, Dental, Veterinary ASTRID Health Intelligence Logo

The physician-built AI health companion expands its multi-agent platform to cover medical, veterinary, and dental guidance.

Most health AI companies are building for one country and one specialty. We launched to a global audience covering medical, dental, and veterinary intelligence. That is a different model.” — Samir Qamar, AstroDoc Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstroDoc, Inc. today announced the launch of ASTRID's Dental AI Companion, its third dedicated healthcare agent — just two weeks after the debut of its Veterinary AI Companion. The milestone reflects the velocity lately seen in fast-growing health AI startups. A single platform now spans medical, veterinary, and dental intelligence, serving users in dozens of countries since its February 2026 launch.The pace is deliberate. ASTRID was built from the ground up as a multi-agent architecture, allowing new clinical domains to be activated without rebuilding core infrastructure. The dental launch is not an add-on — it is proof of that design."Most health AI companies are building for one country and one specialty. We launched to a global audience covering medical, dental, and veterinary intelligence. That is a different model," remarked Dr. Samir Qamar, Founder and CEO, AstroDoc, Inc.Dental care represents a significant and underserved gap in consumer health AI. Oral health affects systemic conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pregnancy outcomes — yet it has largely been excluded from mainstream health technology platforms. ASTRID's Dental AI Companion is designed to bridge that gap, offering evidence-based information on symptoms, treatment options, preventive care, and care navigation across markets worldwide.Since its February 24 launch, ASTRID has reached users in 75 countries — with a 57% engagement rate and more than 26,000 platform interactions — all organically. In Mexico, users average nearly 8 minutes per session with 3.7 engaged sessions each, underscoring the platform's resonance with international audiences.ABOUT ASTRIDASTRID (AI System for Trusted Healthcare Resources and Informed Decisions) is a global AI health information platform developed by AstroDoc, Inc. ASTRID provides free, clinician-informed health information in medical, dental, and veterinary domains. The platform is LLM-agnostic, HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, and accessible from any web browser at myastrid.ai.IMPORTANT INFORMATIONASTRID's Veterinary AI Companion provides general health information and educational guidance for pet owners. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any animal condition and is not a substitute for professional veterinary care. Pet owners should consult a licensed veterinarian for any health concerns regarding their animals. ASTRID's Dental AI Companion provides general oral health information and educational guidance. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any dental condition and is not a substitute for professional dental care. Users should consult a licensed dentist for any oral health concerns. ASTRID's Medical AI Companion provides general health information and educational guidance. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any medical condition and is not a substitute for professional medical care. Users should consult a licensed physician for any health concerns.

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