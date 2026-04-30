Convoso Announces 'Convoso for Salesforce' on Salesforce AgentExchange

Outbound teams using Agentforce Sales can now benefit from improved speed-to-lead and productivity for outbound campaigns

Convoso for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AgentExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by strengthening outbound execution capabilities for Agentforce customers.” — Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , a leading provider of AI-powered outbound contact center software, today announced the launch of “Convoso for Salesforce,” now available on AgentExchange , Salesforce’s marketplace that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience – making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Convoso for Salesforce was purpose-built to help Salesforce users run scalable outbound sales campaigns with the pacing, automation, and control required to keep agents in live conversations.AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, MCP servers, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.Now embedded directly within Agentforce Sales, the Salesforce CRM that revenue teams rely on, Convoso for Salesforce unifies dialing, campaign orchestration, number intelligence, and compliance management within a single Salesforce instance — replacing disconnected tools with a centralized outbound execution hub. With integrated campaign automation, intelligent number management, and built-in compliance guardrails, teams can increase answered calls, stay compliant, and drive more efficient, measurable revenue performance.Whether organizations are running high-velocity sales or precision outreach, Convoso for Salesforce delivers predictive dialing with under five-second speed-to-lead and 97 percent answering machine detection accuracy — helping teams stay productive while navigating evolving call screening and carrier constraints. Customers also experience reduced risk of spam or scam flagging, an increasingly complex issue that traditional dialing platforms are not designed to manage proactively.Behind the scenes, contact center managers and admins gain real-time visibility through performance dashboards that surface actionable insights as campaigns run. This control helps teams optimize outbound productivity, strengthen call trust, and reach prospects faster.Convoso makes it easier for Salesforce customers to discover and deploy outbound execution capabilities that improve efficiency, accelerate speed-to-lead, and drive stronger revenue outcomes.Comments on the News:“Convoso for Salesforce brings together the power of Salesforce with the dialing performance and campaign intelligence revenue teams need to compete today. By embedding Convoso directly into the Salesforce workflow, we’re enabling organizations to reach more customers, faster, while maintaining the compliance and operational control required to scale,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “We’re excited to bring this to market and help customers turn Salesforce into a true engine for outbound revenue.”“The Convoso for Salesforce integration is incredibly valuable to our business. Agents can stay focused on live conversations that drive sales,” said Gennadiy Belikov, CEO, Fortifi Capital. “The ability to quickly log call outcomes for leads that synchronizes in real-time within Salesforce is a force multiplier for our team, giving us the ability to understand our business results quickly and efficiently.”“Convoso for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AgentExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by strengthening outbound execution capabilities for Agentforce Sales and Service customers,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships. “AgentExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by growth-focused leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps organizations accelerate agent productivity, connect to more prospects and customers, and navigate compliance with confidence.

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